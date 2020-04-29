Ebonyi records another coronavirus positive case of man who travelled from Delta

Ebonyi State government has announced another coronavirus positive case in the state of a man who travelled from Delta State along with his wife and maid.

The government made this known on Wednesday four days after the first case which the carrier, a 31 year old man from Onicha Local Government Area of the state was discovered.

Speaking to newsmen in Abakaliki, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Daniel Umezuruike, said the second index case was found at Ishieke in Ebonyi Local Government Area alongside his pregnant wife and a maid.

According to Umezuruike, the man and his wife were said to be coming into Ebonyi from Delta State in a bus but found it difficult get a public bus to their destination at Ishieke due to the curfew in the state, before the men of the anti-COVID 19 team took them to the isolation centre at Pa Ngele Stadium, Abakaliki.

Umezuruike added that the 27-year-old man man has been admitted for further treatment.

“It is quite unfortunate that we have recorded a second case of COVID-19. The patient was returning from Delta with his wife and maid. When they dropped at Abakaliki, they couldn’t get a bus to their village.

“The police met them and took them to stadium. On Sunday, they slept and on Monday, they went for COVID-19 test. The man tested positive while the result of the wife is still inconclusive but that of the maid was negative.

“The man is in a good condition. He just had intermittent headache which has subsided. Presently, he and the wife are in isolation.”