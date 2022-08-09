6 dangers of smoking

Smoking is one of the most dangerous habits out there, and a lot of people are starting to understand the dangers of this unhealthy habit.

While a lot of people know the dangers, they don’t think these dangers can happen to them. This is why it is important to understand the dangers and make sure you don’t fall prey to them.

According to Ann Pietrangelo on Healthline, here are some of the dangers of smoking.

1. LUNG CANCER

Smoking cigarettes is one of the most dangerous things a person can do to their health. There are more than 4,000 chemicals in tobacco smoke, and at least 69 of them are known to cause cancer.

Many people die from lung cancer than from any other type of cancer. Cigarette smoking is responsible for 90% of lung cancer cases.

2. HEART DISEASE

Heart disease is a serious threat to smokers and people who have high cholesterol. Heart disease is also known as cardiovascular disease, and it is the leading cause of death in the United States. Smoking is a risk factor and a major cause of heart disease.

Smoking harms nearly every organ in your body, including your heart. Smoking causes blockages and narrowing in your arteries, which means less blood and oxygen flow to your heart which is very dangerous.

3. PREMATURE, LOW BIRTH WEIGHT BABIES

The effects of smoking not only impact the health of the mother, but it also affects that of the baby. Smoking while pregnant can cause babies to be born prematurely or with low birth weight. These babies have an increased risk of health complications and even death.

4. STROKE

Smokers are more likely than nonsmokers to develop a stroke. Since smoking affects the arteries, it can trigger a stroke.

A stroke happens when the blood supply to your brain is temporarily blocked. Brain cells are deprived of oxygen and start dying gradually. Stroke can cause slurred speech, paralysis, altered brain function, and death.





5. WEAKENS IMMUNE SYSTEM

In recent years, health organizations have been urging people to stop smoking because of the dangers to their health. One of the lesser known dangers is the weakening of your immune system. Your immune system is vital to your health with its network of cells and chemicals that work together. If you’re an avid smoker, you could have a weakened immune system. Your body will lose the ability to fight off foreign invaders, and that opens the door for diseases to advance and ravage your body. In addition, having a weakened immune system makes it more difficult to recover from diseases or infections.

Smoking also increases the risk of developing tuberculosis (TB) and weakens the immune system, making smokers more susceptible to infections and increasing their risk of developing complications from influenza (flu) and other respiratory organs

6. DIABETES

A person who smokes is more likely to get type 2 diabetes. People who smoke cigarettes are 30% to 40% more likely to develop type 2 diabetes than people who don’t smoke.

Additionally, smoking also increases the risk of complications once diagnosed with diabetes, such as heart and kidney disease, poor blood flow to the legs and feet (which leads to infections and possible amputation), blindness, and nerve damage.

Smoking tobacco is extremely common. However, many people are unaware of the dangers that come along with it. Research has shown that smoking tobacco can lead to several health complications and can even be fatal. If you’re interested in living a long and healthy life, you should consider quitting smoking for good.

We hope that this article has helped you to understand the dangers of smoking in more detail, as well as help you to quit if you currently smoke.

