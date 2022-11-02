Three persons arrested for gang-raping 13-year-old girl in Anambra

Three persons have been arrested in Anambra State by operatives of the National Agency For Prohibition of Trafficking in Person (NAPTIP) working in collaboration with vigilante operatives for raping a 13 years old girl.

Chidimma Ikeanyionwu, the media aide to the Commissioner for Women and Social Affairs, Hon. Ify Obinabowho, revealed the arrest said the culprits have been handed over to the police and would be charged to court soon.

Ikeanyionwu said: “According to the victim, the suspects were co-tenants with them but took her to Nkisi river to rape her after they had an altercation with her father.

“The victim while narrating her experience to the commissioner said she was first slapped by the boys, then dragged to Nkisi before she was ordered to remove her clothes as the suspects took turns to have carnal knowledge of her.”

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the victim hails from Ohaozara in Ebonyi State while the culprits’ names were given as Sunday, Emelie, Chiedu and Nwa awọ. While only three suspects were arrested, the fourth, Nwa awọ allegedly escaped when security operatives invaded the neighbourhood at Nkpor, near Onitsha to arrest them.

The commissioner lauded the victim for her courage in speaking up after the incident and assured her that she will ensure she gets justice.

The commissioner went further to register her displeasure over the increasing rate of rape incidents in the state and warned that Professor Chukwuma Soludo-led administration will not condone such.





Hon. Obinabo also appreciated officials of NAPTIP, Nigeria Police Force and Anambra Vigilante Group for their efforts in ensuring that these suspects are apprehended.

While interrogating them, two of the suspects pleaded that they be forgiven while one said he was only present when the incident happened but contrary to his claims, the victim insisted that he was the second person to have carnal knowledge of her.

They also noted that they decided to rape the girl due to the disagreement they had with the girl’s father.

Although, they have been handed over to the Police State CID Awka, they would be arraigned in court for prosecution.