Benue govt launches mobile clinic for tuberculosis treatment

The Benue State government has inaugurated a KNCV clinic for tuberculosis treatment known as “Wellness on Wheels” (WoW) truck services to fight against the disease.

The WoW truck tuberculosis services encompass a digital chest ex-ray machine to detect possible signs of the disease, a gene expert machine, which facilitates results of the specimen within two hours, a portable digital x-ray machine for non-motor able roads as well a biosafety cabinet to protect the person operating it.

Governor Samuel Ortom during the inauguration of WoW at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp 3, Daudu said the move was part of his administration’s commitment to safeguarding the life of the citizens, particularly in the area of health care.

Ortom applauded KNCV Tuberculosis Foundation Nigeria for bringing the intervention to the people’s doorsteps as he assured that his administration will leave no stone unturned to make the programme succeed.

Also in Anambra State Wellness on Keke (WoK) was flagged off with the Commissioner of Health, Dr Ben Afam Obidike and the Executive Director KNCV Nigeria, Dr Bethrand Odume and their teams.

WoK drives access to COVID-19 vaccination, TB and Chronic disease screening ( Hypertension and Diabetes) to the hard-to-reach communities.

WoK was also commissioned and unveiled the Wellness on Keke (WoK) tricycle by the Commissioner of Health in Kano State.

Each “WoK” comes with a portable digital X-ray with artificial intelligence and a TB LAMP diagnostic platform.

The WoK is to drive the COVID -19 Vaccination project (GloVax) within the rural communities in the state while also offering integrated health services including screening for TB and chronic diseases.

The WoK initiative is funded by USAID under the KNCV Nigeria GloVax Project. Each WoK comes fitted with a TB LAMP and portable digital X-ray with artificial intelligence for on-the-spot TB diagnosis and COVID -19 vaccination cold boxes.

Other dignitaries present include the Hon commissioner for health, Dr Joseph Ngbea, the host chairman, Guma LGA, Chief Mike Abu, the paramount ruler and council of chiefs, Guma LGA among others.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE