Three members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), from Batch C Stream 1 in Sokoto State, are to repeat their entire service year in the state.

The NYSC State Coordinator, Alhaji Usman Yakubu Yaro, disclosed this on Thursday at the passing-out ceremony of the 2022 Batch C Stream 1 corps members.

He further stated that three others will have their service extended for alleged misconduct and abscondment.

He emphasised that NYSC is a scheme of reward and punishment, stressing that the scheme has zero tolerance for truancy and would not hesitate to punish any erring corps member.

According to Usman, out of 527 corps members who passed, one male and one female have been shortlisted for the Sultan Meritorious Award for their outstanding contributions to the development of the state during their service year.

He further explained that the scheme posted a high number of corps medical personnel to rural areas where they are mostly needed.

The state coordinator urged the outgoing corps members to be good ambassadors of the scheme wherever they find themselves, as he wished them success in their future endeavours and also a safe journey to their various destinations.

He advised them to maximise the gain of skills acquired during the service year, stressing that white-collar jobs are not easy to find these days.

Usman encouraged them to avoid night journeys, saying if night meets them during their journey, they should look for a military barracks or the nearest police station to pass the night before continuing the journey.

The NYSC boss thanked the State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, for sustaining the corps monthly allowance, which he said has helped many corps members in the state.

Usman also expressed gratitude to the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, for his benevolent gesture, stating that he has been giving awards to the two best corps members of every batch.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Those accusing labour of being sold out illiterate — NLC President

Following the subsidy removal saga, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Comrade Joe Ajaero has…

Atiku seeks Supreme Court’s nod to file fresh evidence against Tinubu

In his efforts to establish allegations of forgery and lying on oath against President Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in…

Tinubu’s certificate: See what technology has done to us!

Some of the questions are being asked on the controversy surrounding the President Tinubu’s certificate saga. They wonder why…

AY keeps mum on Basketmouth’s apology

The last may not have been heard about the feud between comedian, Ayo Makun, known as…

VIDEO: Kess’ wife accused me of having affair with him — Phyna

The winner of Big Brother Naija Level Up, Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has revealed that her…

Peseiro invites Osimhen, Chukwueze, Iheanacho, 22 others for Saudi, Mozambique friendlies

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, has invited Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze and Kelechi Iheanacho of AC Milan of Italy and…