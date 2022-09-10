Alternative and creative ways to say ‘I love you’

To love and be loved is a beautiful feeling especially between two opposite sex. Everyone wants to be loved and be assured of the other individual’s love for them.

Love is the foundation for every genuine relationship. No relationship thrives without love and affection towards each other.

However, saying ‘I love you’ regularly can be boring at a point, especially if it is said repeatedly. Your partner needs to get affirmative words of your love for them, but there are diverse ways to say ‘I love you’.

To help you, this article will give you new ideas on how to say ‘I love you’. Enjoy the ride!

1. ‘I cherish you’

Telling your partner you cherish them shows how important they are to you. It assures them that you appreciate them and that they hold a special place in your heart.

2. ‘I adore you’

Assuring your partner that you love them means you have great admiration and devotion for them. It also means you like them so much.

3. ‘I am head over heels for you’

This means you are completely into your partner with no reservation for anyone else. It is a sign of passionate love. People refer to this as being a fool for love. But this is not true. It shows you are deeply in love with that special person.

4. ‘You are the love of my life’

Using this phrase as an alternative to ‘I love you’ means that you love no one else besides them. It shows that you are comfortable with them and can be yourself around them with no reservation. It assures your partner that they are the person you need and that they are precious to you.

5. ‘I care about you’

This is another alternative way of telling your partner that you love them. This shows how intentional you are about them. Caring about them means you are deeply interested in all that concerns them. It is a positive assurance that you show concern for them.





6. ‘You rock my world’

This means your partner is amazing. It indicates that you love the way they make your life interesting and fun. It is a cute way of telling them you love them.

7. ‘You mean so much to me’

This means the person means the world to you. This is a cute and amazing way to tell your partner you love them. It shows how much you love them around and assures them that they mean everything to you.

8. ‘You are my one and only’

Every partner wants to hear this. It assures them that they are the only one in your life and that they are unique.

Other creative ways to tell your partner you love them include: