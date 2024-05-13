THREE persons died, while 21 others sustained varying degrees of injury in multiple road crashes on Saturday in Ogun State.

Spokesperson for the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the accidents to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday, in Abeokuta.

Akinbiyi said the accidents occurred on the Iju Bridge, Atan, on Owode Idiroko expressway and Ayedade village, Obada on the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway on Saturday.

“Five vehicles were involved in the accidents — a Mazda bus, a Toyota Hiace bus, a Sino truck, a Bajaj tricycle and a Volkswagen bus.

“The corpses of the victims have been deposited at the State Hospital mortuary, Ota and Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Aro, Abeokuta.”

Akinbiyi said the vehicles involved had been towed to Atan divisional police station for further investigation.

