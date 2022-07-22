2022 Commonwealth Games: British High Commissioner receives Nigerian athletes

Ahead of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games which start next week, the British High Commissioner, Catriona Laing, hosted a farewell reception for Nigerian athletes, alongside the Minister of Sports and the President of the Nigerian Olympic Committee. The Games are to be held from 28 July to 8 August 2022 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

During the reception, High Commissioner Catriona Laing offered her best wishes to the local delegation of athletes and officials.

This year’s Commonwealth Games will feature many firsts, including having more women’s medals than men’s for the first time at a major multi-sport event.

Nigeria will participate in a number of sports, including track and field, weightlifting, table tennis, boxing and judo.

British High Commissioner, Catriona Laing said to members of the Nigerian team: “Athletes, I know you will do Nigeria proud. I know you’ve all worked extremely hard, put in so many hours of training and competed to represent Nigeria. I can only imagine the sacrifices you have had to make to reach this level. The entire nation will be cheering you on all the way.”

The Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare said: “The Nigerian athletes have put in a lot of effort and time into their training. I am sure they will go out there and make Nigeria proud.”

President of the Nigerian Olympic Committee, Habu Gumel, said: “We are grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister of Sports and the British High Commission for all the support we have received for all athletes. To all athletes, go and make us proud. We will be there to support and serve you”.

Female weightlifter in the 55kg category, Adijat Olarinoye, said: “We are honoured to be hosted by the British High Commissioner and we are honoured to be athletes representing the country at the Commonwealth games. We will do our best and come back home with the best medals.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE