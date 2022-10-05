Three die in Ondo auto crash

By Hakeem Gbadamosi - Akure
Three persons reportedly lost their lives in two separate auto crashes which happened along the Akure-Ilesha highway and the Akure-Ondo highway, leaving some others injured in the crash.

The accident which happened along the Akure-Ilesha highway accident which happened late Tuesday night claimed the lives of a passenger while two on a motorcycle died after having head-on collisions with an on-coming vehicle.

According to eyewitnesses, the two people on the motorcycle died on the spot while one other person who sustained a serious injury in the accident which occured along the Onyereagbulem area of the Akure-Ilesha highway was rushed to the hospital.

The witnesses explained that the accident involved the okada rider and a white Lexus jeep marked Lagos FKJ 239 EE which crashed the two men to death.

The driver of the Lexus jeep was seen on the highway crying even as he was held down by a mob, while the survivor who gave his name as David said they were returning from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, where they were engaged in menial jobs.

Officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) who visited the scene of the accident took the corpse of the victims to the morgue while the injured was taken to the hospital

But the Ondo Sector Commander of FRSC, Sonallah Ezekiel, said one person died in the accident that occurred along the Akure-Ondo highway on Wednesday morning.

Sonallah said the accident involved a truck marked MUS932XX and a Toyota Sienna bus marked RBC412CU.

He attributed the cause of the accident to over speeding and said “the victims and the deceased were taken to UNIMED hospital and the obstruction was cleared.

“We appeal to drivers and the general public to ensure their vehicles are in good condition before embarking on any journey. They are also to obey traffic rules and regulations.”

