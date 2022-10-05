Sanwo-Olu signs MOU on Imota Rice Mill

Lagos State Government on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with WACOT, a rice-producing company to provide technical support and training for the state on the production of rice at the Imota Rice Mill in Ikorodu area of the state.

The signing ceremony took place at the Lagos House, Ikeja, and was performed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, with the partnership slated to last for nine months in the first instance.

Speaking after signing of the MOU, the Special Adviser (SA) on Agriculture to the Governor on Rice Initiative, Mr. Rotimi Fashola, said the need to produce quality and competitive rice for Lagosians necessitated the partnership.

He said Governor Sanwo-Olu was committed to the completion of the project in December, this year, adding the partnership would lead to job creation, provide quality rice, and a price mechanism, among others.

Fashola further said the administration was looking at the sustainability and availability of the produce to the public when the mill was completed and expressed confidence that the partnership with WACOT would help the state achieve its purpose.

Besides, the governor’s aide said the company would be the face of government at the Mill as, according to him, it will give technical support that will ensure the rice comes out top notch while staff to be brought will undergo quality training.

The Head, Corporate Communication, WACOT, Rafiat Gawat, said though the company is based in Kebbi State, the partnership with Lagos State was a testament to the technical capability the company was known for in the last five years.

She expressed happiness at the partnership, adding that the company would oversee, manage and also create technical assistance.

“For us, it is validation that our work is not going unnoticed with what we are doing in Kebbi State,” she said.

