Sleeping was hard the first night I quit smoking marijuana — Singer, Tekno

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Augustine Miles Kelechi, known popularly as Tekno, has recounted how he found it a little bit difficult to sleep on the first night he decided to quit smoking marijuana and other kinds of smokes.

The “Pana” crooner took to his InstaStory to disclose this on Wednesday.

The singer said he is currently working toward abstaining from any form of smoking for at least 30 days, after which he will make a decision of either to continue smoking or to stay away from it forever.

He added that he will be keeping his fans updated every day about the development.

In the video, he said: “My first 24 hours without smoking cannabis, marijuana, weed or whatever you decide to call it. It was a little hard to sleep the first night but this is 24 hours. I did it. I am about to go another 24 hours; I am trying to go 30 days without smoking weed.

“At the end of these 30 days, I will decide if I want to keep smoking or if I don’t want to smoke anymore but I will come back here to keep you guys updated every day. Let’s see how it goes.”

The Ebonyi State born singer had in 2017 disclosed that he was battling with acid reflux, a condition which according to him affected his vocal cords.