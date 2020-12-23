Three dead, 33 injured in Niger auto crash

Three people have been confirmed killed and 33 others injured, on Wednesday, a lone accident on Gwachipe Bridge, Lambatta in Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State.

Tribune Online gathered that the accident was allegedly caused by the vehicle, a commercial trailer over speeding and due to its overloading; it lost control on the bridge and crashed.

The vehicle which was said to be travelling to Lagos from Kano and had 36 passengers on board the vehicle including the driver.

The Suleja-Lambata outpost route of the State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps( FRSC) allegedly carried out the rescue exercise and evacuated the victims to the hospital.

Confirming the incident, the Niger State Sector Commander FRSC, Corps Commander Joel Dagwa, informed our reporter in an interview in Minna that the crash was a lone crash which involved a commercial trailer without a registration number plate

He said that 36 people which include 25 male adults, seven female adults, two male children and two female children were involved in the accident adding that 30 people were seriously injured were three male died in the crash.

Dagwa stated further that the crash victims were taken to the Federal Medical Center in Gawu Babangida while corpses were taken to the mortuary section of Sabon Wuse Mortuary.

