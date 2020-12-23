Ex-governorship candidate in Anambra, Oseloka Obaze, tests positive for COVID-19

A governorship candidate in Anambra State in the 2017 governorship election, Mr Oseloka Obaze, has tested positive for COVID-19 pandemic.

Obaze, who is also former Secretary to Anambra State Government under Mr Peter Obi and incumbent governor, Chief Willie Obiano, tested positive for the virus after undergoing a pre-travel test.

Mr. Obaze, who confirmed his status in a message to newsmen in Awka, the state capital, on Wednesday, said he has isolated himself and also called on all those who had contact with him in recent times to do so too.

He said: “Yesterday (Tuesday), I underwent a routine pre-travel COVID-19 test. Today, I received the result which indicated that I tested positive for the pandemic. Prior to that, I had no symptoms whatsoever and was very disciplined about my COVID-19 preventive protocols.

“I’m quarantining and following the recommended treatment regimen. I’ve reached out to those I might have been in contact with recently to inform them to self-isolate. COVID is real. I urge everyone to take it seriously.”