Three crew members of the Majestic Rig that capsized in Ovhor, Delta after being chartered by SEPLAT Energy are still unaccounted for two weeks after the unfortunate incident, Nigerian Tribune can authoritatively report.

Responding to enquiries by the Nigerian Tribune on Tuesday, SEPLAT Energy Director, External Affairs & Sustainability, Chioma Afe said that recovery operations are still underway.

According to the SEPLAT Energy spokesperson, “The recovery operations are still underway led by the rig owner Depthwize and we remain hopeful that the three unaccounted for crew members will be found.

“As regards any investigation, our regulator, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) is leading in this regard and is on ground at Ovhor, and while their investigation is underway there are no updates until they have completed their exercise.”

Recall that the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), had issued a statement immediately after the incident stating that the Ill-fated Rig had been operating on Nigerian waters since 2016 without requisite approvals.

In a statement signed by NIMASA Assistant Director, Public Relations, Edward Osagie, the agency said it has dispatched a team comprising of Search and Rescue and marine accident

investigation officers to the scene of the incident.

“In line with the mandate of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, which includes safe shipping and cleaner oceans, a team comprising of Search and Rescue and marine accident investigation officers have been dispatched to the scene of the incident involving the Majestic Rig belonging to Depthwize Nigeria Limited, which capsized at Ovhor in Warri, Delta.

“Initial findings has confirmed that the ill-fated Rig is Panama Flagged and has been operating on Nigerian waters since 2016 without requisite approvals from the Agency.

“The ABS Classed inland Water Drilling 232 feet-long Barge, with a rated drilling depth of 30,000 feet collapsed where it was been towed from N04, 30:34 / E00543:57 enroute Ovhor 21 that belongs to SEPLAT Oil field in Delta.

“NIMASA has initiated contact with the Clean Nigerian Associate, a conglomerate of all International Oil Companies (IOCs’) responsible for the cleaning of Tier 2 oil spill, to establish the level of spillage at the scene of the incident.

“In addition, the Agency is in communication with officials of SEPLAT Energy Limited chatterers of the ill-fated Rig who are expected to officially report the incidence within 24 hours in line with the provisions of the Merchant Shipping Act 2007.





“This information is for the public to please take note,” NIMASA disclosed in the statement.

