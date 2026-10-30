Three burnt to death in Kwara accident

Three persons were reportedly killed after a passenger bus and a truck collided in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

Tribune Online gathered that the bus was conveying day-old chicks, while the truck was loaded with sacks suspected to contain sawdust.

It was also gathered that the impact of the accident ignited a fire in the bus, burning the three occupants to death.

The accident was said to have occurred shortly after midnight on Friday near Ibrolak Filling Station, around the Oko-Olowo axis of the Ilorin-Jebba Expressway.

The accident reportedly occurred when the truck, which was coming from the Shao direction, attempted to make a U-turn towards Oko-Olowo and was hit by a passenger bus travelling from Lagos towards the northern part of the country.

An eyewitness said the impact triggered a fire that engulfed the vehicles, leaving three persons burnt beyond recognition.

The eyewitness said officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) arrived at the scene early the following morning to evacuate the remains of the victims.

The Kwara State Sector Commander of the FRSC, Kabiru Babatunde Kazeem, confirmed the crash when contacted on Friday.