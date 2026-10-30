Courtroom outburst: Nollywood actress Ogala kneels, apologises to judge

A Lagos-based Nollywood actress, Doris Ogala, knelt before Justice Akintayo Aluko of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, on Friday to tender an unreserved apology for her conduct during her arraignment, as the court adjourned its ruling on her bail application to November 6.

The Nollywood actress is facing charges bordering on alleged cyberstalking, cyberbullying and attempted extortion involving popular Pentecostal cleric and Senior Pastor of Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry, Chris Okafor.

She was remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre after her arraignment on Wednesday.

At the resumed proceedings before Justice Aluko, the actress expressed deep remorse for disrupting court proceedings.

According to her, “I am very sorry, my Lord. I apologise for my bad behaviour. I have never been to prison before, and I wasn’t expecting that I would do that.

“I regret my action, and I apologise to my Lord. I tender my apologies wholeheartedly. Sorry, this will never happen again going forward.”

Earlier, the trial judge had frowned at Ogala’s conduct on Wednesday, when she reportedly shouted and sang in open court shortly after being remanded, disrupting proceedings and forcing the court to rise.

“This is Nigeria; they want to use the government to oppress me. My boyfriend is using the government and the court to oppress me. This cannot happen. Chris Okafor is my boyfriend,” she had shouted, according to courtroom accounts.

The judge stated that her conduct prevented the court from hearing more than seven other cases listed for the day, noting that he refrained from committing her for contempt despite the provocation.

In his words, “She should have been given some form of imprisonment, right, on that day, but I kept my cool, and I rose.

“Why do you have to start shouting and start singing in the open court? You conducted yourself in a manner that forced the court to rise,” the judge said, adding that the act could have attracted at least two months’ imprisonment.

Justice Aluko also queried the defence counsel for failing to acknowledge the wrongdoing before moving the bail application, despite the court granting an accelerated hearing within 48 hours.

Ogala’s lawyer, Marshal Abubakar, also apologised, describing the incident as regrettable and inconsistent with his client’s character.

After the apologies were tendered, Justice Aluko proceeded to hear the bail application.

In moving the application, Abubakar urged the court to grant Ogala bail on liberal terms, arguing that the prosecution, by proposing conditions in its counter-affidavit, had conceded that she was entitled to bail.

He argued that bail conditions should be reasonable and not punitive.

However, opposing the application, the prosecution counsel, Tolulope Mokolu, asked the judge to impose stringent conditions, citing concerns that Ogala’s activities on social media could interfere with witnesses and the administration of justice.

While acknowledging her constitutional right to freedom of speech, Mokolu argued that such rights were not absolute.

He asked the court to restrain her from contacting witnesses and publishing materials capable of prejudicing the trial.

After hearing arguments from both parties, Justice Aluko reserved his ruling on the bail application until November 6, 2026. Ogala was returned to the Kirikiri Correctional Centre pending the ruling.

The Nollywood actress was arraigned on a three-count charge bordering on alleged cyberbullying, cyberstalking and attempted extortion. She pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution alleged that between September 2024 and March 2026, she published nude and intimate photographs of Pastor Okafor on her social media accounts without his consent, causing embarrassment, emotional distress and reputational damage.