Umahi chairs ECOWAS steering committee meeting in Togo

The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, on Friday chaired the 23rd Ministerial Steering Committee Meeting of the Abidjan-Lagos Corridor Highway Development Project in Lomé, Togo.

Umahi, who serves as Chairman of the Steering Committee, is leading deliberations on one of West Africa’s most significant regional infrastructure projects, aimed at improving connectivity, facilitating trade, strengthening economic cooperation and promoting shared prosperity across the region.

The meeting brings together key stakeholders from participating countries and development partners to review progress on the project, which is expected to strengthen transport links among countries along the Abidjan-Lagos corridor and improve the movement of people, goods and services across national borders.

Ahead of the ministerial meeting, the 23rd Technical Meeting of the Committee of Experts, comprising project directors and engineers, was held on October 26 and 27, 2026.

The experts reviewed progress across all project components and discussed strategies for advancing the technical studies required for the successful delivery of the highway.

Their deliberations also covered the project’s right of way, a critical requirement for construction activities; the continued operationalisation of the Abidjan-Lagos Corridor Management Authority (ALCoMA); and progress in mobilising investment financing by the African Development Bank (AfDB), the project’s Mandatory Lead Arranger.

The experts further assessed complementary projects and activities being undertaken by other development partners to support the integrated development of the corridor.

At the ministerial level, the Steering Committee is expected to receive, consider and adopt the report and recommendations of the Technical Meeting.

This will provide an opportunity for the ministers to review the technical team’s findings, deliberate on outstanding issues and agree on the next steps required to move the project forward.

The African Development Bank will also present an update, in its capacity as Mandatory Lead Arranger, on the status of investment financing mobilisation for the project.

The Steering Committee will deliberate on the presentation and provide feedback on the progress made and the actions required to advance the financing process.

In addition, the ALCoMA Board of Directors will present the reports and recommendations of its first and second meetings for consideration by the Steering Committee.

The ministers will deliberate on the submissions and consider and approve relevant resolutions where necessary to strengthen coordination, improve implementation and ensure sustained progress on the project.

Under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, the Federal Ministry of Works, led by Senator Umahi, has continued to pursue infrastructure development as a strategic tool for unlocking economic opportunities and improving connectivity.

The Abidjan-Lagos Corridor Highway Development Project is a major regional undertaking designed to strengthen links between West African economies, support trade, ease cross-border transportation and deepen economic integration among participating countries.