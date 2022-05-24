Thousands of enthusiastic Lagosians fill up venue of consultation event hours before event

A surging crowd has been flowing into the Yard 158 venue of the scheduled consultation of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the most favoured Presidential aspirant in the APC primaries holding this weekend.

In an amazing show of love and support for Osinbajo to become the presential flag bearer of APC this Sunday by Lagosians, the venue of the event scheduled for about 3:00 pm today was already filled up to overflow as of 11:00 am this morning. Thousands of excited Lagosians in APC, eager to break away from the hegemonic system in Lagos, have practically gathered within the premises of the venue begging for access.

This development is an eloquent testimony of the rising profile of Osinbajo as Nigeria’s foremost

Presidential aspirant. The homecoming of Osinbajo to Lagos to a rousing welcome where Ashiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, another APC Presidential aspirant, is perceived to hold sway has rankled the members of BAT camp to no end.

The BATists, anticipating this kind of royal reception for Osinbajo, were believed to be planning to disrupt the proceedings of the event earlier in the day. To forestall any embarrassment, members of the Osinbajo Solidarity Organisation have alerted the security agencies in Lagos.

The Lagos visit of Osinbajo completes Professor Osinbajo’s visit to all the 36 States of Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory as part of his consultations with all stakeholders of APC across Nigeria. He has received positive and estastatic receptions from governors, traditional rulers, delegates and party leaders.

Osinbajo is highly favoured to win the Presidential Primary on Sunday.