Thousands grace Senator Joseph Obasaju’s burial in Kogi

The remains of former Senator, Joseph Funsho Obasaju, has been committed to mother earth at Kabba, Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area as thousands of people graced his final burial.

Kabba, an ancient city in Kogi west, welcomed guests from various places across the country.

The former Lawmaker was buried amid tears as sympathisers from all walks of life including top government functionaries gathered to pay their last respect to the late political icon.

Speaking in his homily, a guest speaker, Reverend Father James Dukiya noted that all men no matter their positions and background will taste death and give an account of their stewardship.

Reverend Father Dukiya described Late Senator Joseph Obasaju as an educationist par excellence and distinguished politician who was transparent and humble during his lifetime.

According to him, the deceased used his lifetime for the service of God and humanity and urged the people not to neglect leaders who have served meritoriously.

The speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly, Prince Matthew Kolawole who led members to the occasion promised to liaise with the state government to immortalise the late Lawmaker.

Prince Kolawole stated that the demise of the Senator has created a vacuum too difficult to fill adding that he will be greatly missed for his humility and philanthropist gesture.

While the Honourable member representing Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu at the National Assembly, Hon Ayo Tajudeen Yusuf described the late senator as a great icon that believes in selfless service to the people, stressing that humanity has lost a rare gem.

The daughter of the deceased, Doctor Josephine Alexander and the President, Kabba Development Union, Engineer Emmanuel Ajibero said the late Senator Obasaju will be remembered for his discipline and uprightness.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded… Thousands grace Senator Joseph Obasaju’s burial in Kogi

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories… Thousands grace Senator Joseph Obasaju’s burial in Kogi