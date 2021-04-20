2021 guber: APC bans unconstitutional campaign bodies in Anambra

Anambra State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC), has ordered the ban of all unconstitutional bodies ahead of the November 6, 2021 governorship election in the state.

This was contained in a statement made available to Tribune Online in Awka, on Tuesday, by the State Publicity Secretary, Mr Okelo Madukaife.

The statement read in part; Anambra State Executive Committee of All Progressives Congress (APC) has in a meeting of April 14, 2021, reaffirmed its decision of October 2020 to derecognised and outlaw all organisations and meetings without the backing of the APC 2014 Constitution.

Consequently, only meetings situated with the provision of the constitution will be allowed as henceforth.

By implication, all Ward Chairmen and executives are restricted to their respective Wards and to the local government to the extent of their involvement in the LG Executive Committee.

Any meeting outside the LG Executive meeting requires the express permission of the LG Executive through the LG Chairman, provided that no ward chairman shall operate outside his or her LG at all.

Anambra State-wide meeting of ward chairmen is hereby dissolved and the meeting of ward chairmen in their LG requires permission from the LG Executive.

Similarly, the meeting of LG chairmen is equally dissolved. Subsequent meetings will require the permission of the SEC through the SWC.

No position known as chairman of Ward Chairmen is recognised.

All other bodies without constitutional roots are completely outlawed.

The SEC has mandated the establishment of disciplinary committees in the state and all local governments to deal with infractions on this directive.

The latest reaffirmation reinforces a similar one made in October last year which requires all fora not originated by the constituted organs to be shut down. All administrators of such fora are candidates for disciplinary measures, by the authority of the SEC.

Any organisation outside this prescription can neither use the party name nor its logo for any operation.

The chapter once again reminds party members that there is a stipulated guideline for the formation, registration and recognition of support groups which must be followed, the statement concluded.

