Things to look out for before getting a house

People are often clueless when it comes to the process of getting a house for themselves. They don’t just know the things to look out for. There are some people who would spend so much time and other resources trying to find a house, then later realise that they could have settled for something better.

What happens next when it dawns on them? They either leave for something better or have to live in the house with regrets.

Looking for a house is such a big deal, and it is an important matter that should never be handled with levity. However, some people are so clueless and don’t know how to objectively look beyond the euphoria of getting a new place. That’s why you see people who get a house after spending so much, and barely spend a month before they start to complain and lament over their decisions.

Looking out for these basic things will save you loads of stress and a waste of resources. Imagine if you looked right. You would not have to get worked up. In fact, not paying attention to these things could mean leaving things to chance. And no one needs to tell you that leaving things to chance may likely not end well for you.

1. What is security like?

It is true that the state of security in Nigeria is not totally reliable, and you can never do too much regarding that. Insecurity is on the rise every time and you can never be too careful. Is the place secure? What are the security records of the neighbourhood? Who are your neighbours? Is the place guarded or does every man have to show up for himself?

Security is one factor you must never leave out in your search for a house. Remember, it is where you would be living. You definitely don’t want to live in a house where you’d have to sleep with one eye closed or both eyes opened. Should that be called sleep?

2. Location and proximity

This is another factor you may want to consider before renting a house. Will the location favour your movements and every other activity you engage in? How far is it to the market? How far is it from your place of work? What are the available and possible means of transportation in the locality? Is it a place you would like to be associated with?

3. Your budget

Are you financially fit to get that house? Do you have a budget, to begin with? There are different houses that could be laid down as options, but which option does your budget tick off? Which option is below your budget? And which other one is way beyond your budget? Your budget orders your steps from the beginning and helps you define your choices.

4. Power supply

In Nigeria, it is a common phenomenon that the power supply could be epileptic in Nigeria. Although, there are some localities that have it fairly good for them. You might want to find out what the power supply is like before getting a house. You don’t want to live in a house that has a power supply once in sixmmonths. You need to do research regarding this. Ask questions, and seek proof.

The world is a global village, and the tools needed to run it need electricity to function to an extent. Besides this, there are also things that electricity is useful for.





5. Availability of water

Water is life, they say. Imagine what it would be like if there was no water where you lived and to get some water, you’d have to trek a long distance. Not having water at all is like struggling to breathe in an environment that is not meant to lack air. You need water to clean up, wash and cater for other needs that water is meant to cater for.

6. History of the place

You need to do your research about the place before you get a house. If people lived there before you, you need to know on what note they moved out of the place. Who is your landlord? Know who your neighbours are. Is the place prone to armed robbers? Is the network there good? Are the opinions and complaints of tenants and their complaints paid attention to?

7. Unplanned debt

Don’t get unnecessarily swayed away by the enticing options. It’s better to get a house that falls within your budget, and sleep and live in peace than to incur debt on the new house you just got that could rob you of sleep and peace of mind. Live within your means, and you will be saving yourself from a lot of stress.

8. Get help

You should seek help from professional spaces. This will help you fast-track the process of getting a house, and save you from being scammed. Locate the right agency, and you won’t suffer losses.

Above all, in your pursuit of getting a house, be objective and never hesitate to ask questions. One question might save you from making a great mistake.

