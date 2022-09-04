Things to consider before squatting with anyone

Certain times or situations come when we don’t have any other option than to squat with a person for some period of time. We sometimes get into a fix or a crossroads in which the best thing we can resort to is to stay with an individual or family for a while.

Even if we don’t like this situation, there are just some circumstances that are beyond our control as humans.

When the need arises for us to squat with someone, there are certain things to consider before arriving at this crucial decision. The reason is that certain issues or disagreements that occur between a host and the person squatting with them would have been avoided if these factors were considered before the decision was made.

To help you know if you will be making the right decision by squatting with any individual, here are things you should consider.

1. Existing relationship

Before you decide to squat with a person, you need to consider your existing relationship with the person. Is this person an acquaintance, a friend, a relative, a distant relation, a coursemate, a known individual in your place of worship, your boss, your teacher or a close pal?

Squatting with an individual you don’t really have a cordial relationship with before can be difficult. You should not just squat with a person you only know from a distance because by the time you get to live with them, you will then discover their true person and nature and this often than not leads to quarrels between the two parties.

It is advisable that you only squat with a person you have an established cordial relationship with.

2. Religion and beliefs

Our beliefs are an important and fundamental part of our lives. In this part of the world, it is quite impossible to separate an individual from their religion and beliefs.

You should consider the belief system and religion of anyone you wish to squat with and sincerely ask yourself if you can cope with it.

For instance, if you’re a firm believer in your faith as a Muslim or Christian, then you decide to stay with an atheist or a person who doesn’t see the need for faith.

You will surely have a hard time staying with this person because you are two parallel lines that can never meet.

Just imagine you are about to pray and your host decides he wants to listen to music. You will surely get frustrated after a while.





To save yourself from unnecessary stress and frustration while squatting, consider the beliefs of your potential host before making your final decision.

3. How well do you know the person?

Making the decision to squat with a person based on assumptions can be risky because assumptions are costly.

How well do you know the person you are considering squatting with? Because you see this person on a daily basis; because you greet each other when you see them on the street, or because you get along well while in class or during discussions, is not enough reason or justification to go squat with anyone.

Some individuals are very nice outside their homes, but at home, they are wolves. Some individuals can be so much fun to be with on the outside while they are suffering from certain conditions or disorders on the inside.

Do not assume you know anyone, get to know the real personality behind the charade you are seeing outside before deciding to squat with anyone.

4. Individual differences and behaviour

We are all different, and it’s these differences that make us unique individuals.

Before you decide on squatting with anyone, take the time to get to know them for who they are. What sort of individual is this person in question? Do they have good character? What about their behaviour within and outside the home?

Individual differences such as temperament is capable of causing problems between a host and the squatter.

For instance, if you’re an introvert, who loves staying alone without any disturbance from anyone, then it will be unwise of you to decide to squat with an extrovert. You are both miles apart and will always get in each other’s faces because of your individual differences.

Get to know the behaviour, and individual differences that exist between you and a person before you decide to squat with them.

No two individuals can be the same. Even twins from the same womb have their individual differences.

Squatting with a person who you truly know doesn’t automatically mean there won’t be any issue or disagreements. Even if there are disagreements or differences, it is relatively easier to sort things out than with a person you don’t know.

Consider the above before squatting with anyone and save yourself from unnecessary heartache and stress.

