‘There are only five psychometrics experts in Nigeria’

It has been observed that there are only five experts in the field of psychometrics in Nigeria as of today, with all of them being products of the University of Ibadan.

Stating this was the chairman, Governing Council of the International Psychometrics Centre (IPC), Ibadan, Oyo State, Otunba Abimbola Davis at the official presentation of the Centre’s Genius Magazine to the media and the public in Ibadan.

Speaking further, Davis said “it is unfortunate that psychometrics which is a compulsory course and well-celebrated all over the world is not known in Nigeria, hence the reason the IPC was set up by education stakeholders under the Federal Ministry of Education.

According to him, the Ibadan International psychometrics Centre is a strategic research centre and the only centre in Nigeria that is facilitating the study of psychometrics in tertiary institution in Nigeria.

He said: “The primary focus of the centre is on the tertiary education sub-sector of the Nigeria education sector and to integrate psychometrics it as a separate general studies course into the existing benchmark minimum academic standards for all classes of tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

“This is done to help students in understanding their natural learning preference and gain important insight into their personality, motivations, natural strengths and potential areas of growth.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

While speaking on the rationale behind the launch of the Genius Magazine, Davis said that the fact that psychometrics is a new phenomenon in the Nigerian educational system and many people are not aware of what it is all about.





Also, he explained the fact that there are only five experts in the field in Nigeria today was what motivated him as the chairman governing council of the centre to establish the magazine.

He noted that the magazine would serve as a medium to make people to be aware of what psychometrics is all about, saying “it is a specialised magazine with education as its focus and it is distributed free of charge to our esteemed readers in Nigeria and abroad.”

“It was introduced purposely to disseminate information about psychometrics and educational system in general; as a snapshot of the various activities of the IPC as well as to serve the purpose of reinforcing and allowing increased awareness and improved interaction between the centre and readers.

“As a serious educational magazine, copies of the production will be distributed free-of-charge to the the academia, presidency, corporate entities, donor agencies, diplomatic circle government ministries, academic regulatory bodies, among others,” Mr Davis s said.

While he noted that presently psychometrics is taught by IPC online in partnership with all tertiary institutions in the country, he hinted that efforts are in place to introduce the course in secondary schools in Nigeria.

He added also that in few months time the organisation will be publishing an online employment platform, known as the Ripsnorters with free services, where graduates can submit their CVs/ portfolios and get connected to the employers.