The US midterms

THE outcome of the United States midterm elections offers lessons beyond American partisan politics. Democrats have won control of Congress, wresting the House of Representatives and Senate from President Donald Trump’s Republican Party and altering Washington’s balance of power for his final two years in office. It was an electoral rebuke deserving careful interpretation.

Midterm elections challenge the party occupying the White House. The president’s party has lost House seats in 20 of the 22 midterm elections since 1938. Yet the magnitude and breadth of the 2026 reversal cannot be dismissed as routine. Democrats recorded breakthroughs in Republican strongholds, including Texas, Kansas and South Carolina. In Texas, James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton, becoming the first Democrat elected to the Senate from the state since 1988. Reuters found Republicans losing ground relative to Trump’s 2024 performance across all counties examined. The outcome gives Democrats oversight powers, including authority to investigate the administration and scrutinise appointments. Hakeem Jeffries is positioned to become the first Black Speaker of the House. However, Democrats should resist interpreting their victory as an endorsement of Democratic policy. Elections reveal what voters reject more clearly than what they expect from the opposition.

What, then, did Americans reject? The answer is declining economic affordability, compounded by presidential overreach. A Reuters/Ipsos poll before the elections found that 48 percent of voters identified the cost of living as their concern, compared with 13 percent who prioritised immigration. Nearly half reported worsening household finances since Trump’s return to office. Some 48 percent described their ballot as a vote against Trump, compared with 25 percent who regarded theirs as a vote for him. Trump returned to the White House in 2025 promising to restore border security, protect American workers, confront unfair trade practices and avoid foreign entanglements. Many Americans frustrated by inflation, illegal immigration and Washington’s commitments welcomed his America First agenda.

His administration has achievements. It strengthened border enforcement, intensified action against drug cartels and used tariffs and trade negotiations to pursue favourable commercial arrangements. It also confronted Iran over its nuclear programme and support for armed groups across the Middle East. These objectives addressed concerns shared by sections of the electorate. However, identifying problems does not justify every policy adopted to resolve them. Immigration illustrates this distinction.

The midterm results should not be interpreted as Americans rejecting border security or demanding unrestricted immigration. Polling has demonstrated support for stronger borders and lawful immigration enforcement. In 2026, Pew Research Center found that 62 percent supported maintaining a large military presence along the US-Mexico border. But controlling borders differs from the methods employed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) within cities. By October, 56 percent of Americans viewed ICE unfavourably. Public opposition extended to masked immigration officers concealing their identities and enforcement practices perceived as intimidating or indiscriminate. Many Americans supported deporting dangerous criminals while rejecting methods that threatened civil liberties and community confidence. Elected governments must be judged not merely by their objectives but also by how they exercise authority.

The conflict with Iran imposed another political cost. Trump had portrayed himself as determined to avoid America’s prolonged foreign wars. Yet his administration became involved in military confrontation with Iran. Although officials sometimes resisted describing the operation as a conventional war, Americans experienced its consequences through rising energy prices and household expenses. The Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for international petroleum shipments, became a source of market disruption. Higher crude oil prices translated into increased petrol and diesel costs, affecting transportation, agriculture, logistics and consumer goods, reducing household purchasing power. Before the election, 55 percent of voters surveyed by Reuters/Ipsos considered military action against Iran not worth its cost.

The administration argues that Iran’s nuclear ambitions and support for regional militancy required decisive action. Those security concerns deserve consideration. However, governments must demonstrate that military objectives justify the human, economic and strategic costs involved. Assuming superior military power guarantees an inexpensive or rapid resolution is dangerous. Foreign policy consequences reach domestic households. Democrats must nevertheless avoid triumphalism. Their victories reflected dissatisfaction with Republican governance, not necessarily wholesale acceptance of progressive policies. Their congressional majority should prioritise affordability, immigration oversight, constitutional accountability and diplomatic opportunities to end the Iran conflict. Endless partisan investigations without improvements in citizens’ lives would reproduce the political failures voters have condemned.

No matter how well-intentioned a government’s reform agenda may be, its success must ultimately be measured by its impact on the people. When implementation inflicts excessive hardship, drives up the cost of living and erodes household purchasing power, citizens have every right to express their dissatisfaction through the ballot box. Electoral mandates are not blank cheques. The larger lesson for Nigeria is that votes must have consequences. American democracy has imperfections, including partisan gerrymandering, enormous campaign expenditure and institutional polarisation. Nevertheless, the midterms demonstrated an indispensable democratic principle: political leaders can lose power when citizens become dissatisfied with their performance. Even established political strongholds become vulnerable when voters decide governing parties have disappointed them.

Nigeria desperately needs this culture of electoral accountability. Too often, politicians behave as though failure attracts little punishment. Governors preside over deteriorating public services yet retain enormous influence over succession. Legislators repeatedly secure re-election despite limited constituency achievements. Political parties recycle underperforming officials, while patronage, incumbency and electoral manipulation undermine citizens’ capacity to impose consequences. Elections must be more than periodic political mobilisation. They must provide credible mechanisms for rewarding performance and punishing failure. Politicians should fear the electorate’s verdict, not assume that money or institutional weaknesses guarantee their survival. Americans did not necessarily reject everything Trump represents. Many still demand secure borders, economic fairness and national security. But millions demonstrated that legitimate objectives do not excuse excesses and government policies must improve people’s lives.

Republicans have received that message through the ballot box. Democrats should remember that the same electorate can punish them tomorrow. That is democracy’s greatest discipline. Nigeria can learn from this. Democracy is sweet when votes count and carry consequences.