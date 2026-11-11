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ICONS: Nathaniel Bassey

Adeeko Olusegun
on Nathaniel Bassey Icons logo on Monsurat Sunmonu NUPENG president Professor Jide Owoeye Pastor Jerry Eze Adebayo Adelabu Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti Dr. Zacch Adedeji Seyi Tinubu (Okanlomo of Yorubaland) Icons logo Governor Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke

First African gospel artiste to hit one billion YouTube views

•             Born in Lagos, Nigeria, on 27 August, 1981. He is originally from Ikot Ofon Ikono, Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State, Nigeria. He attended Igbobi College, Yaba, Lagos. He studied International Relations and Politics at the University of Lagos, before moving to London to study politics. Later, he studied music at the Middlesex University Summer School.

•             He started his musical career in the church. He is a Nigerian singer, pastor, trumpeter and gospel songwriter popularly known for his songs Imela, Onise Iyanu, and Olowogbogboro.

On Nathaniel Bassey

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•             He attends The Redeemed Christian Church of God and pastors The Oasis, youth church of the RCCG Kings Court in Victoria Island, Lagos.

•             Pastor Nathaniel Bassey started the #HallelujahChallenge in June 2017, where he and other believers worship God for an hour, from 12:00 am to 1:00 am. He streams this event on his Instagram, Facebook and YouTube pages and invites others to join him.

•             In 2026, the challenge was held from February 9 to February 28, 2026, which yielded over one billion YouTube views.

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