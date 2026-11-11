Politics

2027: Lagos APM promises 1.5m jobs, 1,000 mw of power in four years

Subair Mohammed
Laja Adeoye Lagos APM Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Lagos State, Laja Adeoye

THE governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in Lagos State, Laja Adeoye, has promised to create 1.5 million jobs for youths, generate 1,000 megawatts of independent electricity and build 100,000 housing units if elected governor in 2027.

Adeoye, who unveiled some of his policy proposals in an interview, said his administration would prioritise employment generation, affordable housing, improved transportation, environmental sanitation and accountability in governance.

He said the proposed electricity generation target would provide a minimum of 200 megawatts of independent power in each of Lagos State’s five divisions, reducing dependence on the national grid and improving electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial areas.

READ ALSO: 2027: APM will deliver impressive numbers for Makinde — Lagos guber candidate

Adeoye argued that the political parties that had governed Lagos since 1999 had failed to adequately address critical issues, including poor infrastructure, flooding, waste management and the high cost of housing.

He, however, clarified that the political platform governing Lagos had changed over the years, moving from the Alliance for Democracy (AD) to the Action Congress (AC), the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and eventually the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“We are not about dominance or no dominance. It is about presenting ourselves to Lagosians that we have a programme that can better serve them than what the APC has been giving to them in the last about 27 years,” he said.

“I don’t have a godfather. I don’t have people that are going to be micromanaging me. I am going to be the sheriff in town. I am going to be the man of myself to serve them,” he said.

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