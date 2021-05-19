The untold secret of wealth

EVERY person at a point in their life thinks of how to be wealthy or how to achieve great success in their endeavours. Many see wealth as success and vice-versa. For one to be able to attain wealth, one must first understand what wealth is. Wealth goes beyond finances: it can be attributed to a person’s social life, intellect, physical state, resources and time. An untold number of wealthy people have walked the shores of the earth and deep down, we wonder how they have been able to achieve such milestone in life. This article is an eye-opener to achieving great wealth and an insider to what it takes for one to be wealthy. Since wealth is relative, it gives us room to explore its meaning. It is safe to define wealth as what one feels it is to them. Wealth is an action word in this context. It is the outcome of consistently and strategically adding value to people in society through our gifts and talents. True wealth is seen in our works and in the difference we make in the world. Wealth is tied to our goals in life and what we have to offer the world. That is where success comes in.

Most successful people in life are givers. This is the first and major way they have been able to achieve great wealth. Look at the likes of Ngozi okonjo-iweala, Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King, Fela Kuti, Mark Zukerberg and the rest. What these individuals have in common is their ability to contribute to their society in a way that impacts and changes how things are done. There’s a popular quote by Robert Baden-Powell that says ‘‘Leave this world a little better than you found it’’. What this simply implies is that you shouldn’t just exist but rather you should be a contributor to mankind’s growth and development. Every successful person who has achieved wealth identifies a problem or need in the world and thinks of how they can improve such a situation. They are solution-driven in their contribution to humanity.

To be able to contribute to society, one must first have something to give. Our contribution to mankind lies in our talents and what we are passionate about to change or improve. These talents are innate abilities given to us by God to bless humanity. Each person on earth has something unique to offer that the next person doesn’t. We have to discover what we are gifted in and work with it.

In the process of making a valuable contribution to society, there comes a time when such a contribution is impactful enough to be recognised. Success comes with recognition regardless of its magnitude. In society, many wealthy figureheads we put on a high pedestal are known to us because of the recognition ascribed to them. In due time, their hard work and constant drive to help others pay off. Their recognition leads to reward which can result in wealth. In the foreign scene, it is important to note the likes of Elon Musk, Mark Zukerberg, Bill Gates and many others. In Nigeria, there are the likes of Pastor Enoch Adeboye, Chinua Achebe, Aliko Dangote and many others. These are exemplary individuals whose wealth are seen through the impact they make in the world.

People who have attained wealth are those who have used their talents and abilities for the benefit of others. They are in constant motion of developing their gifts and in the end, they have works to show for it. These can be in form of a product, service or a cause that they are invested in. They maximise the opportunities that come from a problem and they don’t shy away from calculated risks. They are not tied down to a place or position, rather they are inspired and driven by a vision. Wealth holds great weight in success and for one to attain wealth they must look inwards to see how best to use their gifts and abilities.

Oji is a student in the Department of Mass Communication, Redeemers University, Ede, Osun State.

