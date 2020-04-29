The strength of women as peacemakers (II)

Though women have been internationally recognised as active agents of peace in conflicts, their roles as key players and change agents of peace have continued to be unacknowledged. But women have made landmark strides in sustaining peace even in violent situations and are powerful as peace builders.

It is, however, counterproductive that in spite of accomplished peace keeping efforts, women are continually sidelined when it comes to issues bordering on normal peace negotiation processes. But while the situation across the world becomes tense and the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic remains uncertain, there is need for policy makers to fashion out a blueprint on conflict resolution even before it becomes necessary.

And for any peace process to be successful, it is important that women are made a core part of peace building as their contributions are likely to be more effective as bridge builders if given a chance to exercise their potential in peace sustenance.

Women’s inclusion in peace building processes has been identified by development agencies as an essential requirement for long-term success and effective peace process because it has been proven that gender equality in peace process leads to a long lasting and effective conflict resolution system. Women are known as essential in weaving the fabrics of society together.

While it is said that women are one of the most comprehensive roadmaps towards gender equality and women’s rights worldwide, especially in the area of peace and security, women take a grossly low participation rate in negotiations and mediation. They are usually missing in major peace processes; and when they are instrumental in any process of peace sustenance, nothing is said about their contributions.

The society is more comfortable in portraying women as weak and vulnerable victims who have nothing tangible to contribute and this makes it easy to sweep their efforts under the carpet or gloss over them.

Over the years, women across the world have started advocating for their voice to be heard because they believe that women’s inclusion in peace building will create sustainable peace. And they have been proved right. Many women the world over have changed history and realigned the narrative even in the face of oppressive culture and sentiments.

Women in many countries have been known to have fought for justice and post-conflict reparations not only for themselves but for future generations, leading to sustainable peace processes across sectors. Indeed, it is a fact that women matter in peace sustenance.

Women need to take a key role because over the decades, the nature of modern conflicts has changed and women are more vulnerable as they are usually civilians and they bear the greatest brunt of conflicts. This makes them understand better the importance of peace and the importance of compromise to get a lasting solution.

But while they are major victims to conflict, they are overlooked as participants to peace processes; usually sidelined in dialogues and negotiations on peace and security because the patriarchal nature of the society has made this the domain of men, who usually take peace process with further violence, just to prove superiority.

In today’s world, how much women know about conflict is often disregarded; and this in turn affects how much they can contribute to peace and their level of involvement in peace process. This is wrong because women experience war differently than men. They are victims of sexual violence and are used as tools in war. This makes them understand more and give them the emotional strength to take the right decisions.

Women are important to mediation and peace dialogues because of their insights into the causes of crisis and possible solutions. Consequently, there is need for them to have key roles in peace sustenance.

