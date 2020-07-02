The ‘reopening’ of schools

ON Monday, the Federal Government partially lifted the ban on schools occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Mr. Boss Mustapha, disclosed this at the daily briefing of the task force in Abuja. According to him, the reopening was meant to allow students in graduating classes to resume preparations for examinations. He added that the latest developments were contained in the task force’s fifth interim report submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari. Declaring that the PTF had continued to rely on science, data and experiences from other jurisdictions to sustain and modify its strategy in the fight against Covid-19, Mustapha said arrangements would be made for exiting (graduating) students in JSS3 and SS3 to resume at both boarding and day schools as soon as possible for intensive revision exercises.

All education establishments, he said, must conduct exhaustive reviews to ensure compliance with guidelines. Arrangements would also be made for students taking part in the NABTEB, BECE, WAEC and NECO examinations to resume school. In approving the resumption of graduating classes, the PFT said water must be provided in schools for hand-washing and students and teachers must wear face masks while observing social distancing. In addition, all schools must comply with the recommended steps and measures issued by the Federal Ministry of Education. Teachers, he said, could resume work, as they were considered to be essential staff.

But the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) were not amused. They condemned the Federal Government’s “safe reopening of schools”, noting that the directive for graduating classes to resume was badly thought out, and could expose teachers and students to coronavirus. According to the NMA president, Professor Innocent Ujah, it is risky to ask pupils to resume given the current low level of compliance by Nigerians with Covid-19 safety protocols. Ujah said teachers and students wearing face masks might not breathe well, particularly if not used to them or wearing substandard ones, adding that there would be difficulties in observing social distancing in crowded classrooms. On his part, the NUT General Secretary, Mike Ene, accused the government of playing politics with the directive. He wondered how teachers who had not been paid salaries in some states would get money to buy personal protective equipment. He said teachers could not resume because nobody wanted to die. The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has also spoken against the move.

To all intents and purposes, the ‘reopening’ of schools amid the increasing number of Covid-19 infections in the country is suspect. It is shocking that the government took a decision of such magnitude without consulting with and factoring in the inputs of stakeholders such as the NUT, Parent Teachers Association (PTA) and the NMA. While its desire to see that graduating students write their examinations is in order, it ought to have considered the fact that the situation it seeks to confront is a global one, and thus be more cautious in approach. But perhaps more importantly, the partial reopening of schools raises the persistent issue of the parlous state of infrastructure in the schools. While the reopening of schools for only graduating students could indeed enhance social distancing given the large space that would be made available for such students to use, the fact is that most public schools in the country lack pipe-borne water, or indeed any source of water supply. Toilets, where available at all, are an eyesore, and it remains to be seen how the government hopes to confront these challenges even with the latest measures. If schools are to reopen safely, the government must provide water, face masks and hand sanitizers, while also ensuring social distancing in the schools. It must also provide adequate medical facilities.

A careful analysis of the PFT’s position shows that it is essentially a list of thou-shall-nots. But making laws without providing facilities that would aid the achievement of the real objective of those laws, namely curbing the spread of Covid-19, amounts to an exercise in futility. As we noted in previous editorials, even the lockdown imposed at the onset of Covid-19 in the country was not carefully thought out, as provisions were not made for citizens who would be cash-strapped and hungry because many live from hand to mouth. Even the PTF complained of violation of inter-state movement by security agencies. And once the lockdown was eased, there was a surge in activities, with banking halls becoming overwhelmed by customers seeking to transact business. We also noted that the structure of the Nigerian society over time did not predispose the citizenry to respecting rules and regulations because the rulers and public officials had acquired notoriety for breaking the rules and regulations they made. Worse still, there was no commitment to addressing the situation of workers in the informal sector who had lost their sources of livelihood.

Given the foregoing, we urge the government to interface with the NUT, NMA and other stakeholders, in order to truly ensure safe reopening of schools. The reopening of schools would remain ineffective if the NUT is not interested in it. At the same time, however, we urge the unions to come up with suggestions, especially since schools cannot remain closed forever. They must work closely with the government to ensure that normalcy is restored in the schools as soon as possible.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Court Threatens To Revoke Shehu Sani’s Bail

The Federal High Court, Abuja, Monday, said it would revoke the bail granted Senator Shehu Sani if he fails to appear in court on the next adjourned date for the trial of the two-count criminal charges preferred against him by the

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission… Read Full Story

Buhari Appoints New Chief Personal Security Officer

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Aliyu Abubakar Musa, as his Chief Personal Security Officer (CPSO). He replaces Commissioner of Police (CP) Abdulkarim Dauda, who was recently redeployed… Read Full Story

APC: Buni-Led Caretaker Committee Promises True Reconciliation

As part of measure to make progress on its mandate in reconciling all factions in the ruling All Progressives Congress, the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led committee has promised to embark on genuine reconciliation of all party leaders and members ahead of the planned convention… Read Full Story

NITDA Can Finance Nigeria’s Annual Budget ―Reps Public Account

The House of Representatives says the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has the wherewithal to finance the country’s annual budget if given the necessary environment… Read Full Story

No Fee Is Charged For NIS Recruitment ― CG

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has warned applicants against patronising fake recruitment sites as no fee was charged for NIS recruitment. The Comptroller General, NIS, Mr Muhammad Babandede, gave the warning in a statement by the Service Public Relations Officer (SPEO), Mr Sunday James… Read Full Story