The power of questions Part 1

One of the most powerful tools of learning is the ability to ask questions. Asking questions does not mean we are foolish but it’s just an expression of a desire to get information.

“Answering and asking questions is an important part of learning. We ask questions in order to learn more information about something, and we answer questions to provide more information. Asking and answering questions is not only a part of how we learn, but it is also a part of our social skills; we ask and answer questions to be polite and build and maintain relationships. Types of questions we ask and answer include “who”, “what”, “where”, “when”, and “why”. www.abcpediatrictherapy.com

As children we are quick to ask questions but as we grow up we shy away from asking questions. We must never shy away from asking questions. Asking questions comes with tremendous benefits. It makes life easier.

“If I had an hour to solve a problem…I would spend the first 55 minutes determining the proper questions to ask, for once I know the proper question, I can solve the problem in less than five minutes.” Albert Einstein

If our lives will count we must know how to ask questions. Many people make the mistake they have all the answers but this is surely wrong.

“There is great power in inquiry – in asking the right questions to seek understanding, create breakthrough change, or improve performance. In fact, I’d argue that finding the best answers – in business and in life – largely is the result of asking the right questions.” Brian S. Lassiter

The doorway to the discovery of knowledge is making enquiries.

“If you do not know how to ask the right question, you discover nothing.” W .Edwards Denning

“Everything we know has its origins in questions. Questions, we might say, are the principal intellectual instruments available to human beings.” Neil Postman

“The key to wisdom is this – constant and frequent questioning, for by doubting we are led to question, by questioning we arrive at the truth.” Peter Abelard

Questions are the result of enquiries. Right questions addressed to the right person will produce right answers.

Many mysteries will remain locked until the right questions are asked.

Asking questions unlocks learning and gives exposure to answers and solutions.

“We get wise by asking questions, and even if these are not answered, we get wise, for a well-packed question carries its answer on its back as a snail carries its shell.” James Stephens

Questions provokes enquiry and stirs up the mind into action. Questions will open us up to innovation and possibilities.

“Clear, penetrating, thoughtful questions not only help us all – as professionals, as leaders, and just as human beings – seek understanding of how things are, but they also challenge us to innovate and imagine how things could be.” Brian S. Lassiter

“The right question is already half the solution to a problem.” Carl Jung

TO BE CONTINUE

