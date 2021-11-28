PFN seeks upgrade of facilities across correctional centres

A religious group known as Prison Fellowship Nigeria(PFN) has called on the Federal and state governments to upgrade infrastructure at the various correctional facilities in the country and improve on the funding of the system in line with United Nations recommendations.

The group said this would ensure that the facilities meet up with the necessary task of rehabilitation and reformation of inmates.

The second vice chairman of the fellowship, Chief Olaide Adelami made this call while speaking with newsmen during the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the fellowship held at Odo-Uro, Iyin Ekiti, Ekiti State.

Adelami explained that the poor state of facilities in most of Nigeria’s prisons, coupled with poor welfare, had made many prisoners worse than they were before convictions.

According to him, the fellowship on its part has continued to reach out to inmates so as to expose them to the gospel and also reconcile them with the offended persons whose cases brought them to prison.

Also, the Executive Director, Prison Fellowship Nigeria, Benson Iwagu, appealed to Nigerians to always show love and extend hands of fellowship to prisoners.

In his remark, the Comptroller, Correctional Centre, Ekiti State, Mr Joseph Ojo, acknowledged the efforts of the fellowship at reforming prisoners urging them to sustain the good work.

Earlier, the chairman, Prison Fellowship Nigeria, Ekiti State Chapter, Gabriel Daramola, said the meeting was to brainstorm on their activities and reach concrete resolutions on how best to carry out the assignment of reforming prisoners.

