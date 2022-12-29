1,955 police constables pass out in Kaduna

“I wish to remind you that you are coming into a reformed Police Force that is experiencing an ethical rebirth, a force that is increasingly equipped, well-focused and properly oriented to take the war against crimes to the fortress of criminal elements that are bent on threatening our shared values for peace, security and liberty…”

No fewer than, 1,955 police constables have passed out from the Kaduna Police College after six months of intensive training.

The recruits were part of the 10,000 police recruits nationwide.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba who was the reviewing officer said, “the ceremony represents another giant stride by the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari towards repositioning the Nigeria Police Force by addressing the lingering manpower gap in the Force which has been inhibiting optimal police service delivery in the country”.

Represented by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Operations DIG Mustapha Dandaura, the IGP said, “Indeed, the Federal Government’s policy of recruiting ten thousand Police Constables annually over three years shows the commitment of Mr President to bequeathing to our beloved country a reformed and well-positioned Police Force with capacity and commitment to attain its internal security mandate.

According to him, all the graduating recruits constables will be deployed to complement officers on the forthcoming elections security duties across the nation, in a bid to ensure a free, fair and credible electoral process during the 2023 general elections.

“To you the graduands, I wish to remind you that you are coming into a reformed Police Force that is experiencing an ethical rebirth, a force that is increasingly equipped, well-focused and properly oriented to take the war against crimes to the fortress of criminal elements that are bent on threatening our shared values for peace, security and liberty.

“As you answer the national call and undertake this noble path of law enforcement, let me remind you that the bedrock of policing is discipline, and I am sure you must have been taught that the best form of discipline is self-discipline.

“Much as you have a promising and bright career ahead of you, how far you go in this career depends, to a great extent, on your character, discipline, and integrity.

“I am sure that you are all aware that the Force under my leadership has a zero-tolerance for indiscipline and any act that may be at variance with police professionalism.

“Therefore, I admonish you to resolve not to engage in any act unedifying of your good name, that of your families, and indeed the Force as you launch your policing career today,” he charged.