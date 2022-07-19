The ASUU strike

We are worried that the present state of things in our public tertiary institutions is deteriorating. For every serious-minded nation, education has been fundamental and quite critical to the development of the people. Unfortunately, this reality has not taken centre-stage in Nigeria’s socioeconomic landscape. We live in a country where education is always thrown to the background while issues that should not attract public attention usually do.

Our public universities have been shut since February this year. The back-and-forth has not been encouraging considering the losses being recorded. Our students are wasting precious time and engaging in vices that are inimical to their growth and the nation’s advancement.

The need to do the expected by engaging the union and the various stakeholders should be taken as urgent. Nigeria is traumatised on various sides. We are in dire straits. The commitment in making our country work is missing and the tragedy that follows such can be devastating. Nigeria must work but to do that, our institutions of learning must be made a priority.

John Chukwudi, Aba

