‘That was a stupid decision’, Vieira slams Martinez over Mbappe doll celebration

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has criticized Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez for his over-the-top celebrations and lack of sportsmanship at the 2022 Qatar World Cup finals.

Martinez was the hero of the shootout, saving a penalty from Kingsley Coman and doing enough to put off Aurelien Tchouameni who shot wide, with Argentina coming out on top 4-2.

The Aston Villa goalkeeper also called for a “moment of silence” for Kylian Mbappe after his hat-trick proved in vain, while he was seen holding a bizarre puppet with the France forward’s face on during homecoming celebrations in Buenos Aires.

Following his antics, Martinez has come under heavy criticism, with the French Sports Minister labeling Argentina “inelegant winners”

ALSO READ: Knocks for Salt Bae, as FIFA investigates on-pitch World Cup Final antics

Vieira who also won the World Cup with France in 1998 was left feeling unimpressed by Martinez’s behaviour towards his compatriot, Mbappe. According to the former Arsenal skipper, the action has taken something away from Argentina’s achievements.

He said, ”When you talk about the abuse and the comments that [Mbappe] received after the World Cup, I think that is damaging the game and himself,” the Crystal Palace manager said on Friday.

“Some of the pictures that I saw from the Argentina goalkeeper took away a little bit from what Argentina achieved at the World Cup.

“I don’t think they really needed that. Sometimes, you can’t control people’s emotions or decisions, but that was a stupid decision from Martinez to do that. I was really disappointed.

“I want to have a picture of the Argentina fans with the passion and the love they showed during those games. Of course, they won the World Cup, but in the stands, they were the best as well.

“I want to keep that in my mind and not think about those stupid fans who put some darkness on top of what Argentina achieved on and off the field. This is the dark side of the Argentina World Cup win.“