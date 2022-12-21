He came, he saw, he conquered, GOAT Lionel Messi ‘completes’ football after World Cup triumph

If there had been doubts about who should be crowned the “Greatest of all time(GOAT)” of football, Sunday’s Qatar 2022 World Cup final put those doubts to rest, as Lionel Messi led Argentina to a 3rd FIFA World Cup title.

The feat ensures Messi has won every major trophy he has competed in.

Without Lionel Messi during the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there would have been no Argentine victory. His seven goals and three assists during the tournament were vital in pushing Argentina through the tournament. It feels like eons ago since the Argentines lost 2-1 to Saudi Arabia during the ‘opening group’ stage.

In this review, Sporting Tribune examines Messi’s World Cup performances, from pulling Argentina through the group stages to hoisting the World Cup trophy clothed in a Bisaht (Arab robe for royalty and victorious warriors)

Group Stage

Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia

Messi opened Argentina’s World Cup account from the penalty spot in the 10th minute. Unfortunately, another goal from him in the 22nd minute was called off for offside. He and Argentina endured a shocking 2-1 defeat from Saudi Arabia.

Argentina 2-0 Mexico

Argentina looked to be heading for a disappointing World Cup following a goalless first half against Mexico. Still, Messi stepped up to spare La Albiceleste’s blushes in the 64th minute. He was on hand again, assisting Enzo Fernandez, who hit a sublime strike to send Argentina 2-0 up to pick up their first tournament points.

Argentina 2-0 Poland

In what was a must-win match, Messi had the chance to send Argentina 1-0 up but missed his 39th-minute penalty. He and his teammates will still emerge victorious as goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Ricky Alvarez sealed victory for Argentina.





Round of 16

Argentina 2-1 Australia

As usual, Lionel Messi made his 1000th appearance for club and country, leading from the front, opening the scoring in the 35th minute after being teed-up by Nicholas Otamendi. The second goal was from striker Julian Alvarez in the 57th minute. However, an Enzo Fernandez own goal in the 77th minute denied La Albiceleste a clean sheet.

Quarter-Final

Argentina 2(4)-2(3) Netherlands

Messi and Co found the match easier than anticipated in what was a must-win encounter against a formidable side. They raced to a 2-0 lead, courtesy of a goal and assist from Lionel Messi, only to be pinned back 2-2 following a fine comeback from the Netherlands courtesy of Wout Weghorst’s brace in the 83rd and 90th minute. The match would drag on into a penalty shootout, with Messi dispatching Argentina’s first kick to lead them to a 4-2 shootout victory.

Semi-Final

Argentina 3-0 Croatia

It was the Messi and Alvarez show, as both men were involved in all three goals for Argentina. Messi opened the scoring again from the penalty spot in the 34th minute after the Croatian goalie brought down Alvarez. A pass from Messi to Alvarez saw the young Man City striker dance through defenders to score Argentina’s second.

Alvarez popped up in the 64th minute to send Argentina 3-0 up, but it was all about Messi’s assist. The PSG star, hanging determinedly onto the ball with great ball control, dazzled highly-rated Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol with his mesmerising footwork before squaring a pass for the onrushing Alvarez to send La Albiceleste into a well-deserved final.

Final

Argentina 3(4)-3(2) France

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe put on a show for ages. Still, there could only be one winner, as yet again Lionel Messi spared Argentina’s blushes. In what looked to be a one-sided fixture, Argentina raced to a 2-0 first-half lead courtesy of an opening goal from the spot from Messi in the 23rd minute and a Di Maria goal in the 36th minute.

By the 80th-minute mark, it looked done and dusted for La Albiceleste, but the next two minutes were something out of a fairytale. An 80th-minute penalty kick from Mbappe pulled Les Blues 2-1 up, with the striker sending the football world into a frenzy, equalising in the 81st minute to bring Argentina crashing back to earth.

As the game proceeded into extra time, Messi again stepped up in the 108th minute to give Argentina a 3-2 lead; well, not to be outdone by Messi, Mbappe, in the 118th minute, slotted in a penalty to send the game into penalty shootout effectively.

As always, leading from the front, Messi opened the shootout with a neat penalty that would help Argentina emerge victorious to lift a third FIFA World Cup title, with La Albiceleste last winning in 1986.

Lionel Messi’s Qatar 2022 Stats

Matches Played = 7

Goals scored = 7

Assists = 3

Chances created = 21

Yellow cards = 1

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Ball winner