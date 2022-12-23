Knocks for Salt Bae, as FIFA investigates on-pitch World Cup Final antics

Celebrity Instagram chef, Salt Bae has come under heavy fire following his on-pitch antics during the 2022 Qatar World Cup final.

Salt Bae whose name is Nusret Gokce became famous after videos of him sprinkling salt on steak went viral on social media, with the Chef opening a chain of high-end steak houses around the world that has served VIPs such as FIFA president, Gianni Infantino.

He was seen on the pitch during Argentina’s celebration, posing for pictures with players and also holding the FIFA World Cup trophy, breaking laid rules in the process.

In reaction, fans took to social media to condemn Salt Bae’s behavior, with the US Open Cup, tweeting that it has banned the celebrity chef from attendance.

Salt Bae is hereby banned from the 2023 @opencup Final — U.S. Open Cup (@opencup) December 20, 2022

FIFA also released a statement revealing that it is conducting an internal investigation into how Salt Bae got access to the pitch at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

“Following a review, FIFA has been establishing how individuals gained undue access to the pitch after the closing ceremony at Lusail stadium on 18 December. The appropriate internal action will be taken,” FIFA said.

In line with FIFA rules, only the World Cup winners and heads of state are allowed to touch the trophy during the ceremony.

Here are some social media reactions to Salt Bae’s Qatar 2022 final fiasco

@JoeyAkan You guys hating on Salt Bae. If I had access to the World Cup trophy, I’ll record a podcast with the trophy as my sole guest.

@bostonatane Salt Bae was just using his privilege or influence. Sanction the guys at the top.





@R31CRR Why are people so triggered by salt bae everyone way too sensitive

@thebabahimself I think this SaltBae issue is being overflogged, he probably isn’t a likeable person and Fifa are just taking the piss.

@Benji_Fernandes Salt Bae at the World Cup final is like that person who didn’t contribute to your group project then came to celebrate with the credit.

@oeste I’m ngl the hater in me is blissfully happy seeing salt bae get fried up and down the internet for his ridiculousness

@paddypower There are very few things that united the world anymore, but everyone coming together to agree that Salt Bae is a clown really does warm the heart on this cold December morning.