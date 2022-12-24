Lagos Cycling community holds farewell ride for Olaolu Mudashiru, calls for justice

A group of cycling community in Lagos has called for justice in ensuring that the killer of Olaolu Mudashiru (popularly known as Dr Bob), co-founder of Vetiva Capital Management is brought to book.

The group of cyclists which comprise Pitstop Lagos, Cycologist and Cyclotron, in the early hours of Saturday rode in unity across the Victoria Island part of Lagos to Gerrard road, Ikoyi, where the late Dr Bob was knocked down by a hit-and-run driver on 11th December.

Speaking on behalf of the cycling community, the organiser of the farewell ride and the founder of Pitstop Lagos, Aminadab Allen Adegboro, identified the farewell ride as an avenue to honour the deceased and to also create awareness on the importance of the lives of every cyclist in the country.

She said, “I think every cyclist and everyone in Lagos at large is affected by this and we need to create the awareness that the life of every cyclist matters on the road and that drivers should be considerate when driving.

“We need to be generous enough to share the road with cyclists and every other road users — joggers, sprinters and pedestrians. We are all just trying to keep fit, and it shouldn’t be a crime to keep fit.”

Describing the late Mudashiru as an integral part of the Lagos cycling community, the Adegboro said: “Dr Bob was an integral part of our cycling community. He was one of the key members of the Pitstop Cycling Community and he will be terribly missed.”

She, therefore, called for patience on the side of the motorists, who ply the roads when cyclists are in motion, enjoining them to always “keep a distance of 3 feet away from cyclists”.

Nollywood veteran, Kate Henshaw, who referred to Dr Bob as a great man who died doing what he loved, emphasised the importance of the farewell ride which she described as a show of solidarity which is to honour the memory of the deceased.

She charged Nigerians to be courageous in their efforts to make healthy living.

“People should not be afraid to do what they love in the process of being healthy. Just because others are not considerate and a society that does not look after everyone is a site that is doomed to fail,” she advised.

On her part, aunt to the deceased, Mrs Bolatito Ajibode, who hinted that the police are on their toes to apprehend the hit-and-run driver, boasted that Dr Bob lived purposefully.

“We are hurting but thankful that his journey in life was not without purpose. The police have promised that they are working to make sure that his killer is caught. However, we leave everything that has happened to God, even though we are doing our best to catch the hit-and-run driver,” she said.

Late Dr Olaoluwa Mudashiru, aged 54, was the first son of Gbolahan Mudashiru, a former military governor of Lagos State, who passed away in 2003.

