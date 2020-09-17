TETFund a strong pillar for Nigerian varsities — EKSU VC

THE vice chancellor of the Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti, Professor Edward Olanipekun, says the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) is critical to the survival of institutions of higher learning Nigeria.

According to him, the agency has gone a long way in adding value to universities across the country, especially in the area infrastructures.

The vice chancellor also commended the management of the organisation for prudent use of funds allocated to it for the advancement of tertiary education institutions in the country.

Olanipekun made the remarks while receiving the keys from contractors to the 2,000-capacity sets of twin lecture theaters constructed and furnished with modern teaching equipment by TETFund for the faculties of Arts, Science, Agriculture and Engineering in the university.

“These projects are something great to us as a university. Four sets of twin lecture theaters have just been handed over to us. All the projects were sponsored by TETFund and we are using this medium to appreciate the Federal Government for this gesture.

“If not for the TETFund, universities in Nigeria would have been shadows of themselves. Go to the federal universities, you will see TETFund projects everywhere. Without them, most of these projects and structures will not be available for use in the school,” he said.

While assuring the Federal Government of proper use of the new lecture rooms, the vice chancellor called on deans of the benefitting faculties to fashion out workable ways and methods of maintaining the structures.

He lamented the nonchalant attitude of many Nigerians to the maintenance of public infrastructure, adding that the leadership of the university’s students’ union would be engaged on the need for students to cooperate with the management in taking proper care of the new structures.

“We have a lot of potential to have long-lasting projects in this country, but our problem has always been poor maintenance culture. We have to purge ourselves of negative thoughts about public facilities, because periodic maintenance of infrastructure is very key,” he noted.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We May End Up Without A Country, Gen Akinrinade Warns Buhari

A former Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. General Alani Akinrinade has told President Muhammadu Buhari to allow the restructuring of Nigeria now otherwise there may soon be no country.

Oyo Tertiary Institutions Reopen September 28, Primary, Secondary Schools To Run Shifts

Oyo State governor, Mr Seyi Makinde has approved the reopening of all tertiary institutions in the state for regular academic activities from September 28.

Endure Pains Of Hike In Petrol Price, Electricity Tariffs Now And Enjoy Later, APC Tells Nigerians

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has admitted that the increase in petrol pump price and electricity tariffs were a serious financial burden on Nigerians.

BREAKING: We May Prosecute Perpetrators Of Violence During Edo, Ondo Polls Under International Law, Says Britain

The United Kingdom on Tuesday warned those who plan to cause violence during the Edo and Ondo State governorship elections, saying it may impose travel restrictions on the perpetrators and prosecute them under international law.

Presidency’s Reaction To Our Intervention Disappointing, Say Afenifere, NEF, Ohanaeze, PANDEF, MBF

NIGERIAN leaders and elders under the aegis of pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere; Northern Elders Forum (NEF); Ohanaeze Ndi’gbo, Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) and the Middle-Belt Forum (MBF), on Monday described as “deeply disappointing and worrying” the way the presidency chose to react to the pieces of advice offered by the groups and former President Olusegun Obasanjo on better ways to move the country forward.

Soyinka Backs Obasanjo, Says Nigeria Now More Divided Under Buhari

Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka has backed claims by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, saying Nigeria is presently more divided under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.