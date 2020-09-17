Kano approves N3.2bn for schools’ rehabilitation

EXECUTIVE secretary, Kano State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr Danlami Hayo, has said the state government has earmarked N3.2 billion for schools’ rehabilitation and construction of classrooms to ensure compliance with COVID-19 protocols when the schools resume.

He also disclosed that the state government is not in a hurry to reopen schools without putting in place necessary facilities to protect pupils and teachers so as to stem further spread of the virus.

Hayo made the comments while speaking with newsmen on the sidelines of a one-day orientation exercise for School Based Management Committees (SBMC) in Kano.

He said the orientation was organised by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in collaboration with the board to sensitise communities on school reopening guidelines.

He said before the introduction of the free and compulsory education programme in the state, pupils’ enrollment was 1.5 million, but after the implementation of the policy, the enrollment increased to 3.5 million.

“The state government is spending to rehabilitate schools; we emphasised on the construction of new classrooms and storey buildings in Kano metropolis where there is a high population of pupils. Additional schools will be rehabilitated and new ones constructed in rural areas of the state,” he added.

Hayo said the state government had also spent over N100 million to procure hand sanitisers and other COVID-19 preventive kits for distribution to schools, and that the board would train teachers on COVID-19 preventive tips to enable them to protect themselves and their students.

Speaking on the occasion, UNICEF resource persons, Dr Ogu Enemeka and Muntaka Mukhtar, said the exercise was designed to disseminate guidelines for school reopening and strengthen community engagement in ensuring safe reopening of schools.

