I’ll never marry a short man —Ex-BBNaija Alex

Nigerian TV reality star, Alexandra Sandra Asogwa Amuche, popularly known as Alex Unusual is in the news again after a long time, as she said she would rather do artificial insemination, remain single and not get married than marrying a short man.

The Ex Big Brother Naija housemate and 3rd Runner-Up in the 2018 edition of the TV Reality Show, whose last relationship was in 2018, said if she must give love a chance in her life, the man must be tall. Alex was seen in a video on Instagram where she clearly stated that until she gets a tall man, she will remain single.

In the viral video, the model and actress, who in a chat with friends was asked to give love a chance in her live said, “The last time I was in a relationship was in 2018, so who ever I will date now has to be tall, I am sorry. That is the number one criteria. Love will find me, worse still let me just go and do artificial insemination and have my children and know I will not marry.”

Alex was in a romantic relationship with fellow ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Tobi Bakare while in the House, but the duo since went their separate ways shortly after they left the Big Brother House in 2018.

