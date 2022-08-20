Terrorists hold 21-year-old Christian lady for marriage —Negotiator

THE man negotiating the release of abducted train passengers in Kaduna, Tukur Mamu, has raised the alarm that the abductors have expressed interest in keeping one of the hostages, a 21-year-old Christian lady, Azurfa Lois John, for marriage.

In a statement in Kaduna on Friday, Mamu said he got wind of their desire through a credible source.

He said as they had done in the case of Leah Sharibu, “They are planning to marry her any moment from now.”

Mamu said in the statement: “This is to alert the Federal Government and especially the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) that I can confirm through credible information at my disposal that if urgent action is not taken to immediately secure the release of the youngest victim of the train attack, 21-year-old Azurfa Lois John, the abductors, as they have done in the case of Leah Sharibu, are planning to marry her any moment from now.

“One of the top commanders is said to be in love with her. This important information should be treated with the urgency it deserves.

“Even though I know that releasing this information will unsettle not only her immediate family and loved ones but Nigerians as a whole, it is necessary to do so to avoid a repeat of Leah Sharibu’s case.

“I advise CAN in particular not to politicise this issue or reduce it to mere press releases as I have seen in the past, but to work closely with relevant authorities to engage the abductors on her case as soon as possible before it is late.

“I pray that in view of the uncertainties which are becoming alarming, the Federal Government will also act very fast to ensure the release of all the remaining victims.”

Meanwhile, the abductors of the Abuja\Kaduna train passengers, on Friday, released four more of their hostages.

This information was contained in a statement issued by Tukur Mamu and made available to newsmen in Kaduna.

Mamu said: “I confirm that early on Friday, four additional victims of the train attack were released by their abductors” and said that the four victims had “just left his office.”

According to him, they said they came collectively to thank me for the past efforts I made to mediate on their behalf and for convincing their abductors to drop the threats of executing them.

Also, they said they came to plead that all stakeholders, especially the Federal Government should intensify efforts as the condition of the remaining 23 victims they left in the forest is pathetic.

The statement said: “Amongst those that were released on Friday is the oldest victim, a grandmother, Mama Halimatu Atta. She is 85 years old.

“Also released is her daughter, 53-year-old married woman, Adama Atta Aliyu (the woman that was shown in the last video bravely protesting and challenging her captors and lamenting the failure to secure their release).

“The victim that first suggested my name to the abductors, as one of those to be contacted to mediate between them and the Federal Government, Mohammed Sani Abdulmaji (M.S Ustaz) and a Sokoto indigene, Alhaji Modin Modi Bodinga, were also released on Friday.”