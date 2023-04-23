After being held captive for no fewer than 22 months by a Terrorists group believed to be led by Dogo Gide, four of the abducted female students of the Federal Government Girls’ College Yauri, in Kebbi State have regained their freedom.

This is even as two of the girls were released along with two babies.

Recall that the terrorist group had, on June 17th, 2021, stormed the school and abducted dozens of students. While some have regained their freedom, eleven students remained in captivity.

Speaking in an interview, a parent of one of the released students, who pleaded for anonymity contended that the four students had since reunited with their family members.

He said they were released on Saturday, and out of the kidnapped students, two of them had returned home with babies they delivered while in the terrorists’ den.

Even though he did not disclose whether ransom was paid, it was gathered that the release of the four female students did not take place without payment of a huge amount of money as ransom.

A staff of the school, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, remarked that ransom had to be generated by parents and other stakeholders when it was evident that the Kebbi State government was reluctant to meet the demands of the terrorists.

This compelled the parents of the kidnapped students, according to the source, to appeal to Nigerians to come to their aid in order to secure the release of their children from the den of the terrorists.

It would be recalled that the terrorists’ kingpin, Dogo Gide, had insisted that certain conditions must be met by the Kebbi State government before the remaining girls would be released.

Our reporter learnt that the terrorist kingpin specifically demanded payment of N100 million before he could release the girls.

Reacting to this development, the Kebbi State Police command through its spokesperson, SP Nafiu Abubakar confirmed the release of the four girls assuring that efforts to release the 11 other girls is in top gear.





