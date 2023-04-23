The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has denied using stolen funds to purchase properties abroad.

This follows a trending video on social media, which showed a property in the United States, alleged to be linked to the Minister.

In response, Keyamo confirmed that the property was his, but stated that he had purchased it using proceeds from his legal practice.

The Minister explained that he had written to relevant government agencies on March 6, 2019, informing them of the closure of his foreign account(s) and the repatriation of funds to the country, which were savings he had made as a private legal practitioner and a property investor over decades.

In a statement on Twitter, Keyamo noted that he had posted the video of him exercising in front of the US property to bait those he called “sore losers” at the last elections.

He went on to say that they had fallen for the bait and that they assumed everyone would wallow in the same moral squalor as them.

The Minister’s statement added that the foreign funds were lying in his accounts before he became a Minister in 2019, and he later used them to purchase the property.

He maintained that the purchase of his properties abroad did not involve any illegal funds, but rather were from legitimate sources.

