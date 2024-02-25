Senator Mohammed Tahir Monguno, representing Borno North senatorial district, has distributed 110 mini trucks to constituents as part of efforts to reduce unemployment in the region. The distribution ceremony took place at the multipurpose hall of the Government House in Maiduguri.

During the event, Senator Monguno highlighted that the vehicles were intended to support constituents, particularly farmers and traders, in transporting their products to marketplaces. He emphasized that this initiative is a palliative measure aimed at alleviating poverty and unemployment, addressing the challenges posed by the current economic hardships in Northern Borno senatorial district.

Senator Monguno assured that he would continue to work towards mitigating economic challenges for his people, especially with the gradual return of peace to the state. He urged the beneficiaries to utilize the vehicles judiciously, enhancing mobility for the people of Northern Borno senatorial district and the entire Borno State.

Borno Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, who flagged off the distribution, commended Senator Monguno for empowering his constituents and stated that the vehicles would significantly reduce unemployment and hardship in the region. Governor Zulum expressed optimism that this initiative aligns with the Borno state government’s restoration agenda.