Terrorism: Self-determination groups, activists from South, Middle-Belt plan two-day protest at UN Session

A coalition led by a United States (US) based Self-Determination Movement, the United Indigenous People of African (UNIPA) Foundation, said self-determination groups and activists from the South and Middle-Belt of Nigeria under its coordination will stage a two-day protest at the 77th Session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) scheduled to hold between 13th to 27th September 2022.

UNIPA made this known in a statement by one of its co-conveners, Dr. Joshua Ekwo, copy of which was made available to newsmen, saying the protest was planned against what it described as “State-Sponsored Terrorism, Economic and Infrastructural Degradations in Nigeria,” just as it also announced the appointment of one of its founding partners, Mr. Maxwell Adeleye, as its Global Head of Media and Communications.

It is expected that all Heads of States and Governments, including President Muhammadu Buhari and some heads of Multinational and Multilateral Institutions and Agencies all over the World will attend the UN Session and deliver their various addresses.

Announcing the new appointment of Adeleye, UNIPA in the statement said he would be in charge of all the media and communications-related activities of the coalition globally, effective from Monday 15th August, 2022.

The new appointee Adeleye is the spokesperson of a Yoruba Leader and Leader of the Apex Body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Professor Banji Akintoye.

“We are pleased to announce the appointment of one of our Founding Partners, Mr. Maxwell Adeleye, as our global Head of Media and Communications effective from Monday 15th August 2022.

“The renowned self-determination activist hails from Ekiti-State, South-West, Nigeria. He is a member of the Nigerian Institute of Management and Nigerian Institute of Public Relations.

“Adeleye will coordinate all our media and communications-related activities globally and ensure that our objective which seeks to unite and galvanize the Indigenous People across the Continent of Africa towards reclaiming or establishing their nationhood and safeguarding, recovering and sustaining their political, social and economic rights and assets is achieved,” the statement said.

The UNIPA Foundation, with global headquarters in New York, United States, is a movement that seeks to unite and galvanize the Indigenous People across the Continent of Africa towards reclaiming or establishing their nationhood and safeguarding, recovering and sustaining their political, social and economic rights and assets through legal engagements and media advocacies.

The current Partners of the UNIPA-led coalition in Nigeria are Oodua People’s Sovereign Movement (OPSOM), Ohaneze Youth Council, Freedom From Nigeria (FFN), Conscience of Niger/Delta Forum (CONDEF), Middle-Belt Patriotic Front, Concerned Indigenous Nigerians in Georgia, the United Middle-Belt and Igbo National Council (INC).