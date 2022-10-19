Tension in Ondo coastal community over killing, reprisal

There was tension in the oil-rich community of Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo state, following the killing of a 35-year-old man, Ijaw man, Mayomi Bekewei, who was said to be missing was found murdered.

The tension was not unconnected with the rumoured reprisal attack to avenge the killing of Bekewei who got missing on October 2 but was found with his hands and legs tied to heavy equipment.

Bekewei’s relatives and friends confirmed that he arrived at Awoye, in an Ilaje community and was said to have been seen in a particular hotel in Awoye.

However, there were claims that some Ijaw youths have mobilised themselves to storm the ilaje community to avenge the death of their kinsman.

But in a bid to forestall the breakdown of law and order in the coastal communities, the state government has directed security agencies in the state to unravel the root of the crime leading to the killing of the man and appealed to the two sides.

The Ondo state government, in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Mr Richard Olatunde, has called on the residents of the coastal communities of the state to remain.

Olatunde, who condemned the criminal act leading to the killing of the Ijaw man, said the state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, has directed security agencies in the state to unravel the root of the crime leading to the killing of the man.,

Olatunde stated in the statement that: “It has come to the knowledge of the Ondo State Government that women and children are leaving some riverine Ilaje communities in droves owing to certain unfounded rumours about an imminent attack from Ijaw youths to avenge the alleged murder of one of their kinsman from Akpata in Ese-Odo local government.

“The Government condemns in very strong terms, every criminal act that leads to the killing of anyone.

“It is in this regard that security agencies have been directed to get to the root of this alleged crime. Investigations are already on in respect of this development.”

The statement further reads “the government, therefore, urges fleeing indigenes and residents, if any, to return to their normal places of abode and continue with their lawful businesses without fear.

“The Governor pray all communities, including those perceived to have been hurt, to refrain from any action in the direction of self-help. Such shall not be tolerated in any manner.

“Government accordingly, appeals to all persons of goodwill, particularly traditional rulers as well as religious leaders of the affected areas, to rein in their subjects to avoid unnecessary conflict in the relatively peaceful riverine areas of the state.

“Nonetheless, Government is not oblivious to the fact that certain persons, especially politicians, are striving hard to heighten the tension with a view to deriving imaginary political advantages.





“This is not just condemnable. It is criminal and wicked that such acts targeted to deepen disharmony and distrust are being oiled for political gains.

“The good people of both Ilaje and Ese-Odo local government areas are enjoined to be vigilant so as not to be misled by persons who do not mean well for them.”

