Bauchi Police neutralise 2 suspected kidnappers, arrest 7 others for various crimes

Bauchi State Police Command has neutralised two suspected kidnappers who were involved in the exchange for gunfire with operatives while trying to resist arrest and attempted to escape.

The suspected kidnappers were 25-year-old Muhammadu Lawali and Dangi whose surname was unknown, of Gobiya, Mundu villages of Bogoro and Dangi Local Government Areas of the state while Hussaini Salisu was arrested.

According to the Police Commissioner, Umar Sanda, they were arrested in connection with criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, kidnapping, and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

He explained that “on 7/09/2022 at about 1600hrs, a patrol team attached to Maina-Maji Divisional Police Headquarters, Alkaleri LGA in collaboration with vigilante group, acted on credible intelligence and raided a suspected kidnappers’ den.

“On arrival, the kidnappers opened fire on the police operatives, while returning fire, two of the kidnappers were neutralized at the spot, while one was arrested.

“The exhibits recovered from their den included One AK-47 rifle and Twenty-nine live ammunition.

“Also, on 23/08/2022 at about 1630hrs, a team of detectives attached to the command arrested suspects involved in kidnapping, armed robbery, banditry and cattle rustling, who were terrorizing Alkaleri, Dass, Tafawa Balewa, Bogoro and Toro LGAs and some parts of Plateau State.

In the same vein, Police operatives arrested six suspects at Sabon-Gida village Tafawa Balewa LGA Bauchi and Guram Wase LGA.

“They are Adamu Aliyu aged 35 years (alias Do something) a member of a vigilante group, Adamu Abdullahi aged 35 years of Guram village, a member of a vigilante group, Longnan Bali ‘aged 60 years (alias Guguwa) of Guram village, a member of vigilante group; Hassan Muhammed aged 32 years, Yakubu Muhammadu aged 25 years and Umar Abdullahi aged 34 years.

“The above-mentioned suspects, alleged to have criminally conspired with others while armed with AK-47rifles, Pistols and other dangerous weapons, carried-out series of kidnapping, armed robbery, banditry and cattle rustling along Alkaleri, Dass, Tafawa Balewa, Bagoro, and Toro LGAs Bauchi state, and extended their criminal activities to the neighbouring towns, which include Wase, Dengi Kanam, Langtang north, Kanke and Mangu LGA.

“The following exhibits were recovered from the suspects; One AK-47 rifle with thirty rounds of live ammunition, Two Barretta Pistol and 58 rounds of live ammunition.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE