Teenage student hangs self in Osun, as police begin probe

Latest News
By Adeolu Adeyemo - Osogbo
Teenage student hangs self in Osun, as police begin probe, busts ring of foreign miners, burst ring of foreign miners, APP gubernatorial candidate charges, Five killed as cultists clash in Osun, Owo Attack Osun, Police arrest two kidnappers , One killed, three injured as hoodlums attack travellers in Osun, Osun APC guber primary, Guber election: Political parties sign peace accord in Osun , release of farmer's corpse, six arrested as rival groups clash in Osun, Groups donate drugs to Osun State hospital, One shot dead during carnival in Osun, Gunmen kidnap couple in Osun, Police quiz couple for beating daughter to death in Osun, Woman burnt to death, Principal Officers in established, Abducted Osun passengers, Mass withdrawal of students, One killed, Police arrest two , Abductors of two Chinese men in Osun, Osun Teacher's recruitment, Seven kidnappers arrested, Man hacks wife, Osun lawmakers in face-off, Osun, Man beaten to death, osun girl, Osun achievements, osun kidnap victim, osun kidnappers, robbers storm banks in Osun, Hawker's headless body discovered, attempt to abduct motorists in Osun, Gunmen kill man

A 19-year-old student of Ipetu Ijesha College of Technology in Osun State, Olonade Tomiwa Victor, on Saturday hanged himself to death with a telephone cable at his parents’ residence in Isokun area of Ilesha.

The incident threw the entire people living in the vicinity into confusion and mourning.

As at the time of filing this report, the reason for his decision remains unknown.

It was gathered that his mother was in church when the incident happened but when she learnt of the incident, the mother was said to have wept uncontrollably and later fainted before she was revived by sympathisers at the scene.

While reacting to the incident, the State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, said the command had commenced a probe into the circumstances that characterised the reported suicide.

She said: “The deceased was found hanging in his father’s compound on Saturday and report of the deceased’s demise was brought to Ilesha ‘A’ division of the command on Saturday by one Agboola Adesola of 49, Isokun street in the town.”

According to her, police visited the scene and evacuated the corpse which has been deposited at Wesley Guild Hospital, Ilesha.

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

Revealed: Why Atiku Is Cautious Over Call For Ayu’s Sack

DESPITE the eagerness of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, to work with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on the 2023 elections, he is constrained to assume a careful approach in order not to lose the loyalty of the North, investigations have revealed….

 

Nigeria Needs Restructuring To Avert Retrogression —Bishop Wale Oke

Founder of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries and the president of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale Oke has called on Federal Government to restructure, re-engineer and re-orientate the nation……

 

APC, PDP Trade Accusations Over Plan To Attack Osun INEC Office

OSUN State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday raised an alarm that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has concluded plans to attack the Osogbo Independent National Electoral Commission’s office to destroy BVAS machines used during the July 16th Governorship election….

 


Again, Suspected Herders Kill Four, Burn Houses In Benue

Four people were reportedly killed and houses burnt down by suspected herders who attacked several villages in the Guma local government area of Benue State….

 

You might also like
Latest News

Esama at 88: Clergy rekindles hope of better Nigeria

Latest News

Gunmen kill woman in Enugu

Latest News

UNILAG alumni building gutted by fire

Latest News

NCC, Civil Defence Corps align to tackle telecoms crimes

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More