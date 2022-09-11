Teenage student hangs self in Osun, as police begin probe

A 19-year-old student of Ipetu Ijesha College of Technology in Osun State, Olonade Tomiwa Victor, on Saturday hanged himself to death with a telephone cable at his parents’ residence in Isokun area of Ilesha.

The incident threw the entire people living in the vicinity into confusion and mourning.

As at the time of filing this report, the reason for his decision remains unknown.

It was gathered that his mother was in church when the incident happened but when she learnt of the incident, the mother was said to have wept uncontrollably and later fainted before she was revived by sympathisers at the scene.

While reacting to the incident, the State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, said the command had commenced a probe into the circumstances that characterised the reported suicide.

She said: “The deceased was found hanging in his father’s compound on Saturday and report of the deceased’s demise was brought to Ilesha ‘A’ division of the command on Saturday by one Agboola Adesola of 49, Isokun street in the town.”

According to her, police visited the scene and evacuated the corpse which has been deposited at Wesley Guild Hospital, Ilesha.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed: Why Atiku Is Cautious Over Call For Ayu’s Sack

DESPITE the eagerness of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, to work with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on the 2023 elections, he is constrained to assume a careful approach in order not to lose the loyalty of the North, investigations have revealed….

Nigeria Needs Restructuring To Avert Retrogression —Bishop Wale Oke

Founder of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries and the president of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale Oke has called on Federal Government to restructure, re-engineer and re-orientate the nation……

APC, PDP Trade Accusations Over Plan To Attack Osun INEC Office

OSUN State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday raised an alarm that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has concluded plans to attack the Osogbo Independent National Electoral Commission’s office to destroy BVAS machines used during the July 16th Governorship election….





Again, Suspected Herders Kill Four, Burn Houses In Benue

Four people were reportedly killed and houses burnt down by suspected herders who attacked several villages in the Guma local government area of Benue State….