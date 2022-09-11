Esama at 88: Clergy rekindles hope of better Nigeria

President, Nigerian Baptist Convention, Rev. Isreal Akanji, has rekindled the hope of a better tomorrow for Nigeria in spite of the ills bedevilling it, as he called on Nigerians to be hopeful and make positive utterances about the nation.

The Baptist priest, who spoke in Benin at the interdenominational service organised to mark the 88th birthday anniversary of the Esama of the Benin Kingdom, Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion, submitted that as Jesus Christ lives, it shall be well with Nigeria.

Rev. Akanji, who gave his sermon on the birthday celebration on the topic: “Because He Lives.” He noted that though the country is presently bedevilled with all sorts of terrorism including banditry because Jesus Christ lives, all shall be well with Nigeria.

“In Nigeria, at a time we are facing so much insecurity, in a country that is so blessed and yet the people of the country are suffering. What has God not given to us? Good rainfall; good vegetation; we can plant and eat anywhere; we plant throughout the year.

“Nigeria is blessed, but look at the degree of insecurity; look at the way human beings are being killed. Terrorism, banditry, and all kind of evil going on in this country.

“But I want to tell us that this theme, ‘Because He Lives’, must therefore turn all of us from being doubtful to being hopeful about our nation; and be stronger people. Stop confessing the negativity and be pronouncing positive things about this nation. Because Jesus lives, He is continuously interceding for us as a nation,” he admonished.

“This celebration is good news to all Nigerians, to every family, to every individual because he lives, tomorrow will be better today,” the cleric reassured.