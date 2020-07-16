Tech-U DVC to chair Oke Ogun Poly governing board

Education
By Tribune Online
Professor Adesola Ajayi
Professor Adesola Ajayi

THE vice-chancellor, First Technical University, Ibadan, Professor Ayobami Salami, has commended the Oyo State governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, for appointing the institution’s deputy vice-chancellor, Professor Adesola Ajayi, as the chairman, governing board of The Oke Ogun Polytechnic, Saki.

Professor Salami said the decision underscores Governor Makinde’s philosophy of reinforcing the education sector in the state with qualified hands to move it forward.

“The appointment of the First Technical University’s Deputy Vice Chancellor, Professor Adesola Ajayi, as the chairman of the governing board of The Oke Ogun Polytechnic, Saki, further demonstrates Governor Makinde’s belief in deploying competent and seasoned resources to man sensitive posts in the education sector and in general putting the round pegs in round holes in Oyo State,” the VC said in a statement.

Professor Ajayi, an experienced agricultural scientist and higher education manager, will work with other experts appointed by Governor Makinde as members of the governing council.

These are Professor Stephen Adegbite, Dr. Omotayo Funmilola Olubunmi, Mr. Isiaka Adegbayi Kareem, Mr. Ife Oyelere and Mr. Balogun Nurudeen.

Ajayi obtained B.Agric (Plant Science) First Class Hons (1991) and M.Phil. (Plant Science) (1997) both from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife. He also obtained a DSc. Agr. (Seed Biology) from Christian Albrechts University, Kiel, Germany (2003).

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

THE House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the purported voluntary resignation of 365 soldiers from the Nigerian Army. According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this resolution followed a unanimous adoption of a motion of Matters of Urgent Public Importance by the Chief Whip of the House… Read Full Story
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Tuesday, announced that the country has recorded 463 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to… Read Full Story
The Justice Ayo Salami-led presidential investigation panel probing corrupt allegations levelled against the suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, on Tuesday grilled four-unit heads of the commission… Read Full Story
THE Senate on Tuesday amended the Criminal Code Act which recommended a life sentence for kidnapping as against the existing 10 years sentence stipulated in the act, in the event of the conviction of a suspect. The bill tagged, A Bill for an Act to Amend the Criminal Code Act Cap C. 38, also removed gender restrictions… Read Full Story
AGAINST the directive of the National Assembly, Minister of Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, on Tuesday, said  President Muhammadu Buhari has given the approval to continue with the implementation of the Federal Government  Special Public Works Programme… Read Full Story

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

You might also like
Education

26 Igala first class graduates get N13m scholarships

Education

LASU-ACEITSE lauded for sustaining academic research despite COVID-19 lockdown

Education

Kogi poly rector demands high quality jobs from contractors

Education

What we have done to improve the system at FedPoly, Bida — Rector

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More