Tech-U DVC to chair Oke Ogun Poly governing board

THE vice-chancellor, First Technical University, Ibadan, Professor Ayobami Salami, has commended the Oyo State governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, for appointing the institution’s deputy vice-chancellor, Professor Adesola Ajayi, as the chairman, governing board of The Oke Ogun Polytechnic, Saki.

Professor Salami said the decision underscores Governor Makinde’s philosophy of reinforcing the education sector in the state with qualified hands to move it forward.

“The appointment of the First Technical University’s Deputy Vice Chancellor, Professor Adesola Ajayi, as the chairman of the governing board of The Oke Ogun Polytechnic, Saki, further demonstrates Governor Makinde’s belief in deploying competent and seasoned resources to man sensitive posts in the education sector and in general putting the round pegs in round holes in Oyo State,” the VC said in a statement.

Professor Ajayi, an experienced agricultural scientist and higher education manager, will work with other experts appointed by Governor Makinde as members of the governing council.

These are Professor Stephen Adegbite, Dr. Omotayo Funmilola Olubunmi, Mr. Isiaka Adegbayi Kareem, Mr. Ife Oyelere and Mr. Balogun Nurudeen.

Ajayi obtained B.Agric (Plant Science) First Class Hons (1991) and M.Phil. (Plant Science) (1997) both from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife. He also obtained a DSc. Agr. (Seed Biology) from Christian Albrechts University, Kiel, Germany (2003).